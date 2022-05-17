Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Kids on the Block, Carla Morrison, Caifanes and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Carla Morrison Spanish-language indie-pop artist Carla Morrison plays Tech Port Center on Saturday.

This week, San Antonio music fans get the chance to take in a trio of Latin music heavyweights, a pioneering goth act, a stacked nostalgia tour and a riveting combination of classical music and hip-hop.

Read on for your options. And remember: you can always pick more than one. Sleep is overrated.

Wednesday, May 18

Black Violin

An eclectic mashup of classical music and hip-hop, Black Violin's perspective reimagines the two genres with invigorating results. Violist Wil B and violinist Kev Marcus met at the Dillard High School for Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With designs on becoming the next Neptunes or Timbaland, the pair transfixed audiences while performing with headliners such as Alicia Keys and the Wu-Tang Clan. Released in 2020, Black Violin's most recent studio album, Give Thanks, features Christmas standards. $24.50-$55, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, May 20

Christian Death

Iconic gothic group Christian Death traces its history back to 1979, making it one of the genre's longest-surviving purveyors. Variously described as art-punk and deathrock, the band boasts a list of former members rivaled in sheer length by Quiet Riot's. Christian Death's recent releases have come out on the label Season of Mist — which should give metalheads an idea of what the band's going for. The most recent of those, Evil Becomes Rule, was released early in May. $20-$22, 8 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, therockboxsa.com. — Mike McMahan

Caifanes

Citing influences ranging from the Cure to King Crimson, Mexico City's Caifanes are rock en Español royalty. Along with Maná, Caifanes helped bring Latin rock to a bigger stage in the early '90s. Original members of the band reunited at Coachella in 2011 and continue to influence a generation of artists and fans. $39.50-109.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Saturday, May 21

Carla Morrison

Born in Tecate, Baja California, Carla Morrison specializes in Spanish-language indie-pop and has earned both Grammy nominations and Latin Grammy awards for her poignant and tender performances. Her debut LP Déjenme Llorar, released in 2012, entered the Latin Pop Albums Billboard chart and earned her numerous festival slots, including Lollapalooza 2013 in Chile. She's continued to drop acclaimed releases and even appeared in the movie Ana Maria in Novela Land since then. Her newest album El Renacimiento was released earlier this year, preceded by the single "Ansiedad." $29.50-$49.50, 8 p.m., Tech Port Center + Arena, 331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com. — MM

New Kids on The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa

The photogenic quintet that sparked a late-'80s boy band revival is back, much to the delight of Gen X moms. Brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight lead the original crew, which also includes Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood. Originally the brainchild of New Edition producer Maurice Starr, NKOTB grabbed regular MTV rotation with "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," and the rest is history. The headliners' tour includes a "mix tape" of stars from the era. $29.95-$59.95, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com. — DC

Sunday May 22

Reik

The sound of Mexican trio Reik continues to evolve away from its romantic, pop-infused origins, incorporating more of the electronic- and reggaeton-influenced jams pervasive with club DJs. The Mexicali natives joined up with K-Pop group Super Junior on "One More Time (Otra Vez)" in 2019, a groundbreaking collaboration that debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales. A single released in April further explores the fusion of the románticos with a more urban sound. $79.99-$99.99, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St, (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — DC

Zac Brown Band, Robert Randolph Band

It may be tempting to lump the Zac Brown Band in with Nashville country because, well, they're accessible and have won a ton of country awards. But these boys have a Southern-rock spirit that's allowed them to collaborate with anyone from Avicii to Dave Grohl to Jimmy Buffett. Don't sleep on opener Robert Randolph, a master of the slide guitar. $50-$945, 7 p.m., Real Life Amphitheater, 16765 Lookout Rd., Selma, (210) 714-4810, reallifeamp.com. — MM

