Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Jay Wheeler, IAMX and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Nina Diaz When hometown heroes Girl in a Coma hit the skids a few years back, guitarist-vocalist Nina Diaz scooped up the indie-rock half of its sound and birthed a solo career.

Live music options are plentiful this week, including the chance to see separate solo sets from a pair of well-traveled musicians with deep San Antonio roots.

Nina Diaz, the former singer-guitarist of San Antonio alt-rock sensation Girl in a Coma, is performing a solo gig Thursday with just her trusty ax and her loop pedals.

Meanwhile, Curse Mackey, one-time frontman of Alamo City industrial noise merchants Evil Mothers will hit town Wednesday on a tour with gloomy Dutch electronica outfit Clan of Xymox.

Of course, those willing to pass up performances by hometown heroes also have the option of catching reggaeton sensation Jay Wheeler, the dark electronica of IAMX and a stacked hardcore bill likely to spur on a rowdy circle pit.

Wednesday, May 31

Clan of Xymox, Curse Mackey, A Cloud of Ravens, DJ Kill

Born in the Netherlands circa 1981 from a trio of singers, Clan of Xymox went on to define the currently hot darkwave genre. Tellingly, its first records were released on 4AD, the most ethereal label of them all. Despite numerous lineup changes over its four decades of existence, the band frequently releases new music. Curse Mackey — former frontman of San Antonio industrial legends Evil Mothers — is among the show's opening acts. $25-$100, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Thursday, June 1

Nina Diaz, Polly Anna, Misogyn Bluu

When hometown heroes Girl in a Coma hit the skids a few years back, guitarist-vocalist Nina Diaz scooped up the indie-rock half of its sound and birthed a solo career. Since then, she's put out both original material and an extensive series of covers focused on the '90s, the decade that most obviously influenced her. Expect to hear songs from Diaz's most recent release, I Could Be You, You Could Be Me. Also expect her to be flying solo for this gig, accompanied only by her guitar and her trusty loop pedals. $10-$60, 8 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com. — MM

Jay Wheeler

Reggaeton and trap sensation Jay Wheeler grew up in Puerto Rico, where he built a following on social media and earned the nickname "La Voz Favorita." From there, he never looked back. Wheeler broke into the Billboard Latin Top 5 with "La Curiosidad" in 2020 and has racked up critical praise for his emotional honesty, particularly his openness about being bullied in school. The performer made big waves at this year's SXSW and even earning big praise from the Boomer bible itself, Rolling Stone. $52-$152, 8 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com. — MM

Friday, June 2

IAMX

The enigmatic Chris Corner, a founder of '90s electronica outfit Sneaker Pimps, has moved on to a unique genre mashup with his solo project IAMX. Dark electronica and haunting lyrics blend with burlesque-style theatrics, making Corner's new schtick a feast for the senses. IAMX is touring in support of its latest release Fault Lines¹ which delves into BDSM with tracks including "In Bondage" and "Radical Self-Love." $30-$200, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Sunday, June 4

starsdontmeananything, Blood Skid, Shirley Temple, just fine

Albuquerque, N.M.-based starsdontmeananything is bringing its headbanging brand of screamo to town with assistance from San Antonio bands Blood Skid, Shirley Temple and just fine — the last of which also appears averse to capitalization. Shirley Temple and Blood Skid make hardcore their own. Shirley Temple adopts a sinister, almost possessed sound, while Blood Skid leans toward the kind of heavy metal that begs for a mosh pit. Meanwhile, just fine boasts a Midwest emo sound with twinkling guitars and vocals that toe the line between speaking and screaming. $10, 8 p.m., Snake Hill Social Club, 1522 E. Grayson St., (210) 446-7596, www.instagram.com/snakehill.satx. — Dalia Gulca

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter