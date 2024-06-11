Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Os Mutantes, Grant Lee Phillips, Jess Williamson

click to enlarge Creative Commons / Choinowski Grant Lee Phillips, who fronted the band Grant Lee Buffalo, will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Echo Bridge.

The summer sun may be blazing, but San Antonio music fans shouldn't use that as an excuse to stay cooped up. Not when shows this good are coming to town. This week, Americana's on the menu, but so are a consciousness-raising hip-hop collective and a Brazilian band that put an indelible stamp on the psych scene.Let's run down the details, shall we?

Weapons of Mass Creation

Anaheim, California-based Weapons of Mass Creation is a hip-hop collective on a mission to recapture the essence of musicality. Socially conscious rhymes flow over a genre-blending mix of soul, funk and cumbias. The group, which has been in action since 2014, released its third EP, Family Business, last year. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, June 14

Os Mutantes

Legendary Brazilian group Os Mutantes is brining its groovy, psychedelic brilliance to San Antonio for the second time in as many years. Formed in the mid-’60’s, Os Mutantes was a pivotal act in the Tropicalia movement, which fused pop music and playful theatrics to challenge the country’s authoritarian government. Both Beck and David Byrne are professed Os Mutantes superfans, and it’s easy to see why. The band’s sound is a perfect blend of The Beatles, John Cage and smooth bossa nova sounds. The current lineup is stunningly tight, making this show an essential for lovers of adventurous music. $27-$90, 8:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, June 15

Jess Williamson, Rattlesnake Milk

Jess Williamson began playing music while a student at the University of Texas at Austin. Now based in LA, the singer-songwriter’s sound straddles the line between her past and current homes, pairing a gauzy Lone Star State twang with the Left Coast’s oceanside influence. In the past two years, Williamson dropped a fifth album, Time Ain’t Accidental, and collaborated with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield on an album with their side group Plains. $23, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Sunday, June 16

Grant Lee Phillips

Grant Lee Phillips has carved out a unique niche in the world of hard-edged Americana over his 20-plus years of performances. After fronting the Grant Lee Buffalo, which broke through with a ragged sound reminiscent of Neil Young, Phillips set off on a solo career. However, he might be best known to some as a recurring troubadour character on the TV show Gilmore Girls. Upping the excitement, his SA performance is taking place at one of the state’s most sonically interesting outdoor venues — and perhaps also one of its best kept secrets. $15, 7:30 p.m., Echo Bridge, 310 Riverside Drive, instagram.com/echobridgeappreciationsociety. — BB

