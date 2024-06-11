SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Os Mutantes, Grant Lee Phillips, Jess Williamson

Hip-hop collective Weapons of Mass Creation is also bringing its consciousness-raising sound to town.

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 10:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Grant Lee Phillips, who fronted the band Grant Lee Buffalo, will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Echo Bridge. - Creative Commons / Choinowski
Creative Commons / Choinowski
Grant Lee Phillips, who fronted the band Grant Lee Buffalo, will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Echo Bridge.
The summer sun may be blazing, but San Antonio music fans shouldn't use that as an excuse to stay cooped up. Not when shows this good are coming to town. This week, Americana's on the menu, but so are a consciousness-raising hip-hop collective and a Brazilian band that put an indelible stamp on the psych scene.

Let's run down the details, shall we?

Thursday, June 13

Weapons of Mass Creation

Anaheim, California-based Weapons of Mass Creation is a hip-hop collective on a mission to recapture the essence of musicality. Socially conscious rhymes flow over a genre-blending mix of soul, funk and cumbias. The group, which has been in action since 2014, released its third EP, Family Business, last year. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, June 14

Os Mutantes

Legendary Brazilian group Os Mutantes is brining its groovy, psychedelic brilliance to San Antonio for the second time in as many years. Formed in the mid-’60’s, Os Mutantes was a pivotal act in the Tropicalia movement, which fused pop music and playful theatrics to challenge the country’s authoritarian government. Both Beck and David Byrne are professed Os Mutantes superfans, and it’s easy to see why. The band’s sound is a perfect blend of The Beatles, John Cage and smooth bossa nova sounds. The current lineup is stunningly tight, making this show an essential for lovers of adventurous music. $27-$90, 8:30 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., samsburgerjoint.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, June 15

Jess Williamson, Rattlesnake Milk

Jess Williamson began playing music while a student at the University of Texas at Austin. Now based in LA, the singer-songwriter’s sound straddles the line between her past and current homes, pairing a gauzy Lone Star State twang with the Left Coast’s oceanside influence. In the past two years, Williamson dropped a fifth album, Time Ain’t Accidental, and collaborated with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield on an album with their side group Plains. $23, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — DC

Sunday, June 16

Grant Lee Phillips

Grant Lee Phillips has carved out a unique niche in the world of hard-edged Americana over his 20-plus years of performances. After fronting the Grant Lee Buffalo, which broke through with a ragged sound reminiscent of Neil Young, Phillips set off on a solo career. However, he might be best known to some as a recurring troubadour character on the TV show Gilmore Girls. Upping the excitement, his SA performance is taking place at one of the state’s most sonically interesting outdoor venues — and perhaps also one of its best kept secrets. $15, 7:30 p.m., Echo Bridge, 310 Riverside Drive, instagram.com/echobridgeappreciationsociety. — BB

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

City of San Antonio ramps up efforts to promote local music and musicians

By Sabrina Ye

Pop Pistol, who donned UV reactive body paint for a 2021 performance at Luminaria, will headline the city's Make Music Day San Antonio showcase.

Nicki Minaj coming to San Antonio as she extends Pink Friday 2 Tour

By Sanford Nowlin

Nicki Minaj performs in New York City at the Video Music Awards.

San Antonio Music Showcase returning June 22 after five-year hiatus

By Sanford Nowlin

Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase.

Hard rockers Tesla talk songwriting, The Beatles ahead of San Antonio performance

By Mike McMahan

While loosely associated with the '80s hair metal trend, members of the band Tesla insist they're more rooted in earlier hard rock sounds.

Brooklyn's Unheard-of Ensemble presenting interactive performance in San Antonio this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

Unheard-of Ensemble's Collaborative Composition Initiative is being held in San Antonio this year.

City of San Antonio ramps up efforts to promote local music and musicians

By Sabrina Ye

Pop Pistol, who donned UV reactive body paint for a 2021 performance at Luminaria, will headline the city's Make Music Day San Antonio showcase.

Hard rockers Tesla talk songwriting, The Beatles ahead of San Antonio performance

By Mike McMahan

While loosely associated with the '80s hair metal trend, members of the band Tesla insist they're more rooted in earlier hard rock sounds.

Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour, including July 5 date in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Jennifer Lopez planned to head back on the road this summer after a five-year break. Now, that's happening.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us