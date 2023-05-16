Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rodrigo y Gabriela and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Red Hot Chili Peppers The Red Hot Chili Peppers' funk-tinged rock remains a showcase for the genius of guitarist John Frusciante.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline a stacked bill at the Alamodome this week, but that's far from the only show that should be on San Antonio music fans' radar.

Bright Eyes is also bringing its melancholy Americana to town, and Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela will shred flamenco style. Meanwhile, other local and touring acts will grace local stages. Let's check out the many options.

Wednesday, May 17

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Thundercat

A trio of musical heavyweights will have the Alamodome rocking. Although the headlining Red Hot Chili Peppers have increasingly added radio-friendly pop to their bag of tricks, their funk-tinged rock remains a showcase for the genius of guitarist John Frusciante, who's often overshadowed by famous bandmates Anthony Kiedis and Flea. Alt-rockers The Strokes are another act whose tight musicality can sometimes be eclipsed by a high-profile frontman — in this case, Julian Casablancas. Opener Thundercat transitioned from a one-time Suicidal Tendencies bassist to an R&B luminary who's collaborated with Kendrick Lamar and Gorillaz. $29.50 and up*, 6:30 p.m., Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com. — Danny Cervantes

Bright Eyes, Good Looks

The bittersweet Americana stylings of Conor Oberst and Bright Eyes continue to deliver silver linings amidst the melancholy. In 2020 the group recorded its first album after a nine-year hiatus with new label Dead Oceans. Over the years, Oberst has collaborated with a cavalcade of artists including Phoebe Bridgers and Spoon's Britt Daniel. All the while, his music is anchored to the Midwest sensibilities of his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. $25-$95.50, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Saturday, May 20

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Successful and long-running Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela is making its return with a visit to new venue The Espee. The pair's core sound is flamenco guitar, but the members cite metal acts such as Testament as a prime influence. To wit, they burst onto the radar some two decades ago with a cover of Metallica's epic instrumental "Orion." Since then, Rodrigo y Gabriela have released numerous albums alongside appearances on TV and soundtracks. Their most recent LP, In Between Thoughts... A New World, dropped in late April. $39.50-$600, 8 p.m., The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

White Dog, Smokey Mirror, Rover, Mystere

Here's a bill that leans on bonafide rock 'n' roll while integrating elements of psychedelia, Americana and blues. Austin-based White Dog combines classic rock with folk vocals and storytelling and even manages to sprinkle in a little funk. Smokey Mirror, from Dallas, is harder, speedier, psych-blues with gritty vocals. Meanwhile San Antonio's Rover and Mystere deal in heavy rock and grungy blues, respectively. $10, 8 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, 502bar.com. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, May 21

HA*ASH

The sisters of Latina pop duo HA*ASH spent their formative years between Mexico City, Houston and Louisiana. That contrasting geography was influential, as reflected on their most recent release, the cheekily titled Haashtag. Their early exposure to gospel music left a big imprint, though they decided as adolescents that they wanted to perform country music in Spanish. Since then, HA*ASH has landed 12 songs on the top of the Mexican Billboard charts. Expect to do some singing along at this concert. $79.75-$600, 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — MM

