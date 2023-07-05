Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Retro Cowgirl, Bleeding Through, Nita Strauss and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Retro Cowgirl Earlier this month, San Antonio rockers Retro Cowgirl released the new single "The Whole Damn Cake."

Summer tours are heading to San Antonio like mosquitoes zeroing in on bare flesh at the lake. It would be a shame for music fans to miss out on the excitement, whether that be a metalcore package tour, a gig by one of Austin's best red-dirt country ensembles or a bonafide guitar hero who's used her fleet fingers to tear away the gender barrier. And don't forget a free gig by SA's own buzzy Retro Cowgirl.

Thursday, July 6

Bleeding Through, Unearth

If you enjoy metalcore and anniversaries, this package tour has your name written all over it. Orange County, California's Bleeding Through is celebrating 20 years of its This is Love, This is Murderous LP, while Boston's Unearth is commemorating 25 years as a band. The acts have dubbed this three-date Lone Star State jaunt the "Texas Takeover." $20-$25, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443., therockboxsa.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, July 7

Micky & The Motorcars, Blackbird Sing

Stanley, Idaho's Braun brothers grew up in their family band playing dance halls. While older brothers Cody and Willy formed Reckless Kelly, younger brothers Micky and Gary left for Austin to form the alt-country band Micky & The Motorcars. More than 20 years after its formation, M&TMC continues to tour religiously while delivering its unique brand of red-dirt country. $16.50-$115, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Retro Cowgirl, Gokart Mozart, Luna Tropical

This performance spotlights ever-glamorous, blues-infused San Antonio rockers Retro Cowgirl, who earlier this month released the new single "The Whole Damn Cake," a summer anthem with an upbeat tempo and fierce energy. GoKart Mozart makes folksy rock with jazz touches — twangy yet with an underlying sweet melancholy. Deviating from the '60s-rock influences in the lineup, Luna Tropical specializes in new wave Latin cumbia with a beat so irresistible it could inspire nearly anyone to start dancing. Free, 8 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com. — Dalia Gulca

Saturday, July 8

The Frights

SoCal punks The Frights are blowing into town behind their latest release Gallows Humour. Vocalist-guitarist Mike Carnevale attended the same high school as the members of Blink-182, but The Frights have carved out their own musical path. The group's 2016 album You Are Going To Hate This remains its most popular work to date, and Humour builds on its signature surfer-rock sound. $20-$25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Tuesday, July 11

Nita Strauss, Lions At The Gate

Despite her boss' rigorous touring schedule, longtime Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss manages to find time to record and tour her own music. Expect a set split between Strauss's instrumental work and songs that included vocal tracks. Strauss' latest album was recorded with vocal help from luminaries including Cooper himself and Disturbed's David Draiman, though TikTok sensation Dorothy is covering the vocals live. LA's Lions At The Gate recently dropped the single "Drain," a well-crafted song likely to appeal to those who like catchy, accessible hard rock. $23, 8 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St. (210) 772-1443., therockboxsa.com. — MM

