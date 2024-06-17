Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Steve Aoki, DIIV, Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Cristiano Barni EDM mogul Steve Aoki will perform Thursday, June 20, at 1902 Nightclub.

From a raising voices in celebration of Juneteenth to busting out glow sticks as an EDM superstar provides the beats, San Antonio music fans have lots of reasons to celebrate this week. Let's jump right in and explore the options.The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is collaborating with the Classical Music Institute and the San Antonio Gospel Heritage Choir to bring this compelling celebration of Juneteenth to the Tobin Center. Expect a stirring mix of traditional choral music and gospel with an ever-relevant message of freedom for all. Juneteenth, recently established as a national holiday, marks the day slavery ended with the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas.

Thursday, June 20

Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki has carved out quite the career as EDM DJ, producer and music industry mogul. His label Dim Mak released a clutch of essential 2000s albums, including releases from Bloc Party and The Kills. As a DJ, Aoki has collaborated with a surprisingly diverse group of music industry stars, from Blink 182 to Iggy Azalea to Fall Out Boy. He even set two Guinness World Records at his shows: Longest Crowd Cheer and Most Amount of Glow Sticks for 30 Seconds. Those records should be a strong indication of what to expect: an infectious dance party. $50, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., 1902satx.com. — BB

Thursday, June 20

DIIV

Frog in Boiling Water, the latest release from indie-rockers DIIV, is a self-described “gorgeous and haunted” record that chronicles society’s collapse with a whimper rather than a bang. In that metaphor, we’re the frogs. The album was four years in the making and came together while the band scattered in the midst of the pandemic. $40.50-$82, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, June 21

Die Spitz

Die Spitz are Austin’s answer to L7: an all-woman band bashing out kick-ass, punk-informed hard rock. With its members barely out of their teens, the band stunned Austin with its 2023 breakout Teeth, which won the Austin Chronicle’s coveted Best Album award that year. These women seem perfectly suited to get a warm San Antonio welcome since we know how to rock here. The Blowup Dollz open. $15, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — BB

Saturday, June 22

The Music of Led Zeppelin with the San Antonio Philharmonic

The iconic riffs and soaring harmonies of Page, Plant and Jones are the perfect canvas for conductor Brent Havens and the San Antonio Philharmonic to paint a “Tangerine”-colored portrait of Led Zeppelin. Along with singer-guitarist Randy Jackson of ’80s prog group Zebra, this event promises to give the audience an appreciation of the musicality of the legendary rockers. Drinks, dinner and time to get the Led out. $39-$184, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — DC