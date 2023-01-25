Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Super Bitfest 2.0, A Flock of Seagulls, Supercrush and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bitforce Bitforce is on the lineup for this year's Super Bitfest 2.0.

This week, San Antonio music fans can choose between acts pushing boundaries or those appealing to a sense of nostalgia.

When it comes to the former, there's the Super Bitfest 2.0 festival, which celebrates video game music — sometimes as reinterpreted in unconventional ways. Fans of experimental music can also check out storied sax improviser Jack Wright, and lovers of punishing metal can wallow in the sludge of Eyehategod.

If nostalgia's your thing, Gen Xers can bask in the early MTV sounds of A Flock of Seagulls, while Millennials can relive the pop-punk days with New Found Glory.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Minimal Disturbance with Jack Wright & Ron Stabinsky, T Putnam Hill, Ethan Campa

Saxophonist Jack Wright is one of the American giants of free improvisation, screeching, burbling and groaning with his instrument in ways Adolphe Sax likely never imagened. For this performance, the 80-year-old Philadelphian is joined by keyboardist Ron Stabinsky in the duo Minimal Disturbance. The show's openers promise to offer similarly creative sonic approaches, specializing in "shifting auditory environments" and "dense skronk," respectively, according to press materials. In other words, leave your narrowminded musical preconceptions at home. $10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Fl!ght Gallery, 112R Blue Star, (210) 872-2586, facebook.com/flightSA. — Sanford Nowlin

Friday, Jan. 27

A Flock of Seagulls, Strangelove

Few bands evoke memories of a time period in the way A Flock of Seagulls does the early 1980s. From lead singer Mike Score's iconic hairdo to the distinctive blend of synthesizers on the runaway hit "I Ran (So Far Away)," the group helped define the new wave era. With Score, who formed the band in 1979, as its only remaining original member, A Flock of Seagulls carries that banner with pride. Expect a retro-minded evening that includes the big hit along with crowd favorites such as "Space Age Love Song" and "Wishing (If I Had A Photograph of You)." Opening act Strangelove is a Depeche Mode tribute band. $35-$40, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28

Super Bitfest 2.0

Video game-themed music festival Super Bitfest is returning to San Antonio for its second iteration. At least, that's what the "2.0" in its name suggests. The event gathers together a bill of a dozen or more bands, rappers and musicians — among them out-of-towners Triforce Quartet and Mega Ran along with local favorites Bitforce and Bexar Brass — whose music celebrates video games. As could be expected at such an event, indie game developers, artists and vendors will round things out. $19.99-$34.99, 6 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday, Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 496-6334, superbitfest.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Jan. 28

Supercrush, Pile of Love

Supercrush represented a musical shift for frontman Mark Palm, who formed the band in 2013 following his departure from Modern Charms. While Palm boasts a lengthy resume in metal, hardcore and punk, Supercrush explores power pop. The band's work is reminiscent of the guitar-driven sounds of '90 alt-rockers Matthew Sweet and Weezer, although with distinctively optimistic lyrics. Melody Maker, an EP released last summer, is the group's most recent effort. Los Angeles indie-rock outfit Pile of Love offer support with a quirky blend of pop-rock and shoegaze. $14, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Sunday, Jan. 29

Eyehategod, Discreet, Inner Self, Noisy Neighbors, B

The doomy, groovy and sludgy music of New Orleans' Eyehategod evokes the kind of filth crust punks wish they embodied. Detuned riffs, guitar feedback and tortured vocals encapsulate the band's misanthropic worldview that's at once Southern-sounding and clearly molded by life under the region's oppressive culture. Under all its grime, Eyehategod also shows off a bluesy underbelly that helps explain why the long-running band continues to command attention. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Tuesday, Jan. 31

New Found Glory

Over time, these Florida-based pop-punkers have evolved into more of an alt-rock band. Even so, the group's sound remains planted in the late '90s. Expect plenty of nasal vocals, singalongs and nostalgia. $37-$77, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

