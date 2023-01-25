Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Super Bitfest 2.0, A Flock of Seagulls, Supercrush and more

Saxophonist Jack Wright, a trailblazer in improvised music, is also performing as part of the duo Minimal Disturbance.

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bitforce is on the lineup for this year's Super Bitfest 2.0. - Courtesy Photo / Bitforce
Courtesy Photo / Bitforce
Bitforce is on the lineup for this year's Super Bitfest 2.0.

This week, San Antonio music fans can choose between acts pushing boundaries or those appealing to a sense of nostalgia.

When it comes to the former, there's the Super Bitfest 2.0 festival, which celebrates video game music — sometimes as reinterpreted in unconventional ways. Fans of experimental music can also check out storied sax improviser Jack Wright, and lovers of punishing metal can wallow in the sludge of Eyehategod.

If nostalgia's your thing, Gen Xers can bask in the early MTV sounds of A Flock of Seagulls, while Millennials can relive the pop-punk days with New Found Glory.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Minimal Disturbance with Jack Wright & Ron Stabinsky, T Putnam Hill, Ethan Campa

Saxophonist Jack Wright is one of the American giants of free improvisation, screeching, burbling and groaning with his instrument in ways Adolphe Sax likely never imagened. For this performance, the 80-year-old Philadelphian is joined by keyboardist Ron Stabinsky in the duo Minimal Disturbance. The show's openers promise to offer similarly creative sonic approaches, specializing in "shifting auditory environments" and "dense skronk," respectively, according to press materials. In other words, leave your narrowminded musical preconceptions at home. $10 suggested donation, 7 p.m., Fl!ght Gallery, 112R Blue Star, (210) 872-2586, facebook.com/flightSA. — Sanford Nowlin

Friday, Jan. 27

A Flock of Seagulls, Strangelove

Few bands evoke memories of a time period in the way A Flock of Seagulls does the early 1980s. From lead singer Mike Score's iconic hairdo to the distinctive blend of synthesizers on the runaway hit "I Ran (So Far Away)," the group helped define the new wave era. With Score, who formed the band in 1979, as its only remaining original member, A Flock of Seagulls carries that banner with pride. Expect a retro-minded evening that includes the big hit along with crowd favorites such as "Space Age Love Song" and "Wishing (If I Had A Photograph of You)." Opening act Strangelove is a Depeche Mode tribute band. $35-$40, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28

Super Bitfest 2.0

Video game-themed music festival Super Bitfest is returning to San Antonio for its second iteration. At least, that's what the "2.0" in its name suggests. The event gathers together a bill of a dozen or more bands, rappers and musicians — among them out-of-towners Triforce Quartet and Mega Ran along with local favorites Bitforce and Bexar Brass — whose music celebrates video games. As could be expected at such an event, indie game developers, artists and vendors will round things out. $19.99-$34.99, 6 p.m. Friday, all day Saturday, Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 496-6334, superbitfest.com. — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Jan. 28

Supercrush, Pile of Love

Supercrush represented a musical shift for frontman Mark Palm, who formed the band in 2013 following his departure from Modern Charms. While Palm boasts a lengthy resume in metal, hardcore and punk, Supercrush explores power pop. The band's work is reminiscent of the guitar-driven sounds of '90 alt-rockers Matthew Sweet and Weezer, although with distinctively optimistic lyrics. Melody Maker, an EP released last summer, is the group's most recent effort. Los Angeles indie-rock outfit Pile of Love offer support with a quirky blend of pop-rock and shoegaze. $14, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — DC

Sunday, Jan. 29

Eyehategod, Discreet, Inner Self, Noisy Neighbors, B

The doomy, groovy and sludgy music of New Orleans' Eyehategod evokes the kind of filth crust punks wish they embodied. Detuned riffs, guitar feedback and tortured vocals encapsulate the band's misanthropic worldview that's at once Southern-sounding and clearly molded by life under the region's oppressive culture. Under all its grime, Eyehategod also shows off a bluesy underbelly that helps explain why the long-running band continues to command attention. $20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Tuesday, Jan. 31

New Found Glory

Over time, these Florida-based pop-punkers have evolved into more of an alt-rock band. Even so, the group's sound remains planted in the late '90s. Expect plenty of nasal vocals, singalongs and nostalgia. $37-$77, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BE

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Friends remember St. Mary's Strip venue owner Blayne Tucker as a tireless live-music champion

By Sanford Nowlin

Blayne Tucker (left) helped convince politicos including Sen. John Cornyn (right) to bail out independent music venues during COVID.

Ahead of San Antonio show, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen opens up about opening up

By Mike McMahan

Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love.

Year's Best Spins: San Antonio artists dominated the Current's favorite releases of the year

By San Antonio Current Staff

Garrett T. Capps performs at Paper Tiger in 2021.

Disney-themed rave Be Our Guest stopping into San Antonio in February

By Michael Karlis

Tickets for the Friday, Feb. 24 event are on sale now.

Also in Music

Ahead of San Antonio show, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen opens up about opening up

By Mike McMahan

Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love.

San Antonio's Swindles playing show to commemorate '60s hometown psych act the Children

By Bill Baird

A promotional flyer for the Children, one of San Antonio's most prominent bands during the garage rock and psych eras.

Friends remember St. Mary's Strip venue owner Blayne Tucker as a tireless live-music champion

By Sanford Nowlin

Blayne Tucker (left) helped convince politicos including Sen. John Cornyn (right) to bail out independent music venues during COVID.

San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died

By Sanford Nowlin

Local attorney and business owner Blayne Tucker was a shrewd behind-the-scenes advocate for San Antonio's music scene.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us