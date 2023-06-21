Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Tanya Tucker, Dirty Heads, Thursday and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Sterling Munksgard Country icon Tanya Tucker came into success during the early '70s as a teen singing sensation.

When temperatures hit the kind of high marks they're hitting right now, people have a tendency to head indoors and melt into the couch. While that's understandable, it would be a shame to do this week since it means missing out on a litany of killer shows.

Read on, music fans, for five compelling reasons for leaving the comfort of your air conditioned living room.

Thursday, June 22

Buttercup, The Deathray Davies, Salim Nourallah

San Antonio art-rock darlings Buttercup have been making music in this city for the past 20 years, and it looks like they have no intention of slowing down. Exploring soft but arty rock in the vein of Elliot Smith and Death Cab for Cutie, the band has released seven albums, each with its own distinct charms. Also on the bill are two Dallas-based artists: The Deathray Davies, who specialize in catchy garage pop, and Salim Nourallah, known for his folksy indie rock. $17-20, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Friday, June 23

Thursday, He Is Legend, Greyhaven, RMRS

Post-hardcore legends Thursday will warm up for an appearance at So What?! Fest in Dallas with a considerably smaller show in SA. The festival appearance is billed as a complete performance of the band's classic LP War All The Time, now celebrating its 21st birthday. Thursday hasn't said what it has in store for the Tiger, but much or all of War seems like a no-brainer. Though Full Collapse may be its most beloved, War placed the band in a bigger pond due to Thursday's decision — hugely controversial at the time — to sign to major label Island Records. Expect a lot of scream-alongs. $30, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Mike McMahan

Dirty Heads, Yelawolf, G. Love & Special Sauce, Tropidelic

The eclectic SoCal mix of hip-hop, reggae and rock that embodies Dirty Heads seems like a perfect fit for an outdoor show next to the Guadalupe River. Formed in 2001, the band was propelled to international stardom when its then-four-year-old single "Vacation" went viral on TikTok in 2021. The group built on that success with the release of Midnight Control in 2022, anchored by a cover of Joe Walsh's "Life's Been Good." Rapper Yelawolf and fellow good-vibes staple G. Love & Special Sauce make solid openers. $35-$114.50, 6 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, June 24

Tanya Tucker

Country icon Tanya Tucker came into success during the early '70s as a teen singing sensation, and by the end of the decade she'd embraced the "outlaw" label. Although she spent much of the '80s in seclusion, she eventually launched a fierce comeback that repeatedly put her at the top of the mainstream country charts. Her latest album, Sweet Western Sound, sticks with the rootsy approach of her acclaimed 2019 release While I'm Livin'. On this tour, she's mixing songs from the new record with her well-known hits. $36-$151, 8 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — MM

Tuesday, June 27

Nascar Aloe, Deathproof Inc.

The caustic combo of hip-hop and punk merge in Nascar Aloe's unique sound. Born in North Carolina and raised on his father's jazz and R&B sensibilities, the rapper smashes genre barriers on his new EP HEY ASSHOLE! Independent artist collective Deathproof Inc. will bring a post-punk edge. $18-$20, 7 p.m., Vibes Event Center, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter. — DC

