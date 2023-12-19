Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Lonesome Heroes, Stone & Jude and more

click to enlarge Nina Rangel The Lonesome Heroes will play SA's Lonesome Rose Friday.

Even though we're neck deep in holiday season, SA's live music scene isn't taking a break. Local venues have plenty to offer in what can sometimes be a slow time of year for touring acts.

Friday, December 22

The Lonesome Heroes, Georgia Parker

Call it a lonesome band landing at a lonesome venue. This is the last show of the year for Austin's The Lonesome Heroes, an indie rock-Americana band that's released four albums since 2008 and had a track featured in the final season of Netflix's thriller-drama Bloodline. Georgia Parker, an award-winning Western swing performer originally from Boerne, will open. Free, 9:30 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca



Doc Watkins and His Orchestra: A Charlie Brown Christmas



As has become a recent holiday tradition, Doc Watkins — the talented pianist and owner of the Pearl's Jazz, TX — will perform Vince Guaraldi’s iconic A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack in its entirety. Watkins also does the show with his trio at the club, but it’s been sold out for months. This performance, while slightly less intimate, will still set the mood with cool yule faves including “Christmas Time Is Here” and “Linus and Lucy.” $35-$95.50, 8 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Danny Cervantes



Tuesday, Dec 26

Stone & Jude, The Daisy Killers

Pop-rock duo Stone & Jude play shows at legendary Hollywood venues including the Whisky A Go Go and the Viper Room, and they're frequently called the "best live band in Los Angeles." It's easy to see the appeal of the pair's catchy and energetic brand of power-pop, influenced by Green Day and Maroon 5. Check out the recently released single "Fucked Up & Found You" for a preview. $12-$70, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC



