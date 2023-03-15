Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Zombies, Pachanga de San Patricio and more

click to enlarge Shutterstock / DFP Photographic The Zombies' Saturday show may serve as a valuable rock 'n' roll history lesson for those eager to explore the foundations of psychedelic music.

San Antonio music fans have the chance to experience the both the old and the new this week — sometimes at the same time.On Wednesday, a trio of up-and-coming SA rappers will share a bill to show off their confessional rhymes, and the San Diego-based synth-pop duo Glass Spells will bring its retro-futuristic sounds to town.Meanwhile, a Saturday music festival promises to explore "traditional music from new perspectives," and The Zombies — whose 1960s albumandis considered a foundational psychedelic release — will perform that same night.Read on for the details.

Wednesday, March 15

Lilbootycall, Quentin Heartz, a$$phat

The trio of San Antonio rappers headlining this bill share a spaced-out delivery and home-grown bedroom pop sensibilities, which may explain why they regularly gig together and occasionally collaborate on tracks. They share other similarities too. All three also deal in a confessional-yet-occasionally nonsensical lyricism and often use samples of recognizable pop melodies. And, finally, all three achieved a significant following outside of their hometown courtesy of the Internet. $15-$20, 8 p.m., 1100 Broadway, 1100 Broadway St., (210) 504-8984, elevenhundredcollective.com. — Dalia Gulca

Glass Spells

Synth-pop frequently manages to sound simultaneously cutting edge and nostalgic. San Diego-based duo Glass Spells celebrates this retro-futurist approach by pairing the dreamy and atmospheric vocals of Tania Costello with founder and instrumentalist Anthony Ramirez's infectious backing tracks. "Thrills" from Glass Spells' 2021 release Shattered is a catchy intro into both the album and the pair's sonic stylings. $15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, March 18

Pachanga de San Patricio

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Tobin Center is hosting this free, outdoor mini-festival that explores "traditional music from new perspectives." Piñata Protest headlines with support from Los San Patricios and Angelika Ruiz. Rounding out the event, Inishfree School of Irish Dance will present samples of an infectious 6:8 rhythm found almost exclusively in Veracruz's huapango, Ireland's jig and Western Africa's wawa-nko, or snake rhythm. Free, 3-8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Marco Aquino

The Zombies

Although best known for the eerily catchy classic rock staples "Time of the Season" and "She's Not There," The Zombies were much more than a singles band. Over the years, a cult following has emerged for the British Invasion group thanks to its 1968 album Odessey and Oracle, a psychedelic-pop masterpiece Rolling Stone named one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The record has drawn praise from an eclectic cast of artists, from the late Tom Petty to Mikael Åkerfeldt of Swedish prog-metal group Opeth. This show may serve as a valuable rock 'n' roll history lesson for those eager to explore the foundations of psychedelic music. $39.00-$79.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Mike McMahan

