Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Toni Romiti, Nicky Diamonds, Bob Log III

Let's dive right in.
Friday, Aug. 23
Toni Romiti, DJ Caleeb, Aleksa Safiya
The sometimes-delicate, sometimes-fierce vocals of Toni Romiti highlight her fusion of R&B and hip-hop with a pop sensibility. Chicago-born Romiti was playing college basketball when she decided to move out to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. Best-known for her hit singles “Missing You” and “Switch Up,” which both charted on the Billboard Top 100, Romiti has also written songs for Chris Brown and Dej Loaf. $22.50-$85, 8 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — Danny Cervantes
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24
Jazz, TX 8 Year Anniversary
San Antonio has a surprisingly deep jazz legacy, from sax powerhouse Clifford Scott to preservationist Jim Cullum to KRTU, one of the nation’s top jazz radio stations. During its eight years in operation, the Pearl’s Jazz, TX has been a worthy addition to that lineage, consistently staging shows from its vibey basement space. For the venue’s two-night anniversary celebration, expect regulars Doc Watkins and Meg Bodi along with the Jazz, TX orchestra and special surprises. $70, 9:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Suite 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Bill Baird
Saturday, Aug. 24
Nicky Diamonds, Marley Hale
San Antonio native Nicky Diamonds recently departed for Nashville and, by all accounts, has been kicking ass with his new label Black Opry Records. After being invited by Willie Nelson to perform at the 2023 Luck Reunion, Diamonds released Perdido en La Salsa, a seven-song mini-album exploring the vicissitudes of depression and redemption. Little surprise he’s been racking up so much attention: Diamonds has a great picking style, thoughtful lyrics and a soulful voice. Opener Marley Hale’s songwriting has won praise from respected Americana outlets No Depression and Western AF. $10, 9:30 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB
Sunday, Aug. 25
Bob Log III
Bob Log III plays a noisy, post-punk take in Delta blues, one-man-band style. He plays his resonator guitar with a slide while playing drums with his feet and wearing a helmet equipped with a microphone. The live experience is wonderfully entertaining and absurd — a singular American weirdo kind of ass-kicking. It’s like RL Burnside dressing up as Daft Punk. $12, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BBSubscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed