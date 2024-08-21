WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Toni Romiti, Nicky Diamonds, Bob Log III

Jazz, TX's anniversary party also will get into full swing this weekend with performances by Doc Watkins and special guests.

Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 3:17 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio native Nicky Diamonds is playing a hometown show after relocating to Nashville. - Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
San Antonio native Nicky Diamonds is playing a hometown show after relocating to Nashville.
San Antonio music fans have much to celebrate this week, from the return of an Alamo City native who's been making waves in Nashville to an eight-year anniversary celebration for Jazz, TX, the Pearl's swinging basement venue.

Let's dive right in.

Friday, Aug. 23

Toni Romiti, DJ Caleeb, Aleksa Safiya

The sometimes-delicate, sometimes-fierce vocals of Toni Romiti highlight her fusion of R&B and hip-hop with a pop sensibility. Chicago-born Romiti was playing college basketball when she decided to move out to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. Best-known for her hit singles “Missing You” and “Switch Up,” which both charted on the Billboard Top 100, Romiti has also written songs for Chris Brown and Dej Loaf. $22.50-$85, 8 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. Danny Cervantes

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24

Jazz, TX 8 Year Anniversary

San Antonio has a surprisingly deep jazz legacy, from sax powerhouse Clifford Scott to preservationist Jim Cullum to KRTU, one of the nation’s top jazz radio stations. During its eight years in operation, the Pearl’s Jazz, TX has been a worthy addition to that lineage, consistently staging shows from its vibey basement space. For the venue’s two-night anniversary celebration, expect regulars Doc Watkins and Meg Bodi along with the Jazz, TX orchestra and special surprises. $70, 9:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway Building 6, Suite 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, Aug. 24

Nicky Diamonds, Marley Hale

San Antonio native Nicky Diamonds recently departed for Nashville and, by all accounts, has been kicking ass with his new label Black Opry Records. After being invited by Willie Nelson to perform at the 2023 Luck Reunion, Diamonds released Perdido en La Salsa, a seven-song mini-album exploring the vicissitudes of depression and redemption. Little surprise he’s been racking up so much attention: Diamonds has a great picking style, thoughtful lyrics and a soulful voice. Opener Marley Hale’s songwriting has won praise from respected Americana outlets No Depression and Western AF. $10, 9:30 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Sunday, Aug. 25

Bob Log III

Bob Log III plays a noisy, post-punk take in Delta blues, one-man-band style. He plays his resonator guitar with a slide while playing drums with his feet and wearing a helmet equipped with a microphone. The live experience is wonderfully entertaining and absurd — a singular American weirdo kind of ass-kicking. It’s like RL Burnside dressing up as Daft Punk. $12, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

August 21, 2024

