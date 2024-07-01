Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Victor Wooten, Pochos Chidos, Bailey Zimmerman

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Victor Wooten Bass wiz Victor Wooten will blow minds at Stable Hall on Tuesday.

July isn't always the best time to catch touring shows. Acts are often reluctant to book road dates when people are vacationing or trying to avoid the summer heat.



You wouldn't know that by looking at the music options in SA this week. There are at least two touring shows of note, and a couple more dates featuring local musicians are also worth penciling onto the calendar. Let's run it down.



Tuesday, July 2

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers, Bluprint

Bassist and songwriter Victor Wooten is one of the modern greats. He’s racked up five Grammy wins, Bass Player Magazine has named him Bass Player of the Year three times and Rolling Stone praised him as one of the 10 best bassists of all time. If that’s not enough, he’s written two books, The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music and The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues. Playing with Béla Fleck, Wooten gained recognition for his virtuosic precision and improv prowess. For this show, he’ll be with the Wooten Brothers, a legendary group fusing jazz, funk, soul, R&B and more. $39, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Bill Baird

Wednesday, July 3

The Trad Police

Local favorites the Trad Police will help music fans cool off with hot jazz in the Pearl’s favorite basement haunt. Years of gigging at Jim Cullum Jr.’s sadly closed Landing built the Trad Police into a tight-knit unit that can work magic with material from early 20th century masters including Fats Waller and Louis Armstrong. $25, 7:30 p.m., Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, July 4

Pochos Chidos, Volcán

Pochos Chidos are part of a rising crop of San Antonio musicians embracing Mexican-American heritage with a modern approach. The word pochos signifies expressing pride in having both Mexican and American heritage, while chidos means “cool.” The group’s psych-tinged cumbia pairs well with showmates Volcán, whose explosive big-band sound will rock your socks off. This free show is part of Texas Public Radio’s Summer Night City series. Free, 7:30 p.m., Texas Public Radio, 321 W. Commerce St., tpr.org/summernightcity. — BB

Friday, July 5-Saturday, July 6

Bailey Zimmerman, Josh Ross

Bailey Zimmerman’s raspy voice propelled his rise from sharing songs on social media to country-rock stardom. After working jobs that included meat packing and pipefitting, Zimmerman began sharing his songs on TikTok. From there, he jumped to big career breaks including opening for Morgan Wallen last year. Now, he’s headlining his own Religiously: The Tour in support of his like-named debut album. $65.10-$162.97, 8 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, whitewaterrocks.com. — DC