Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Vinyl Williams, Retro Cowgirl, D.R.U.G.S. and more

From Colombian pop-rock to a post-hardcore supergroup, San Antonio music fans have plenty of touring shows to consider this week. Turns out there are also at least two performances by local acts worth serious attention — gigs by post-punk outfit Sex Mex and high-concept rockers Retro Cowgirl.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Margins, Greybloom, Gleaming Streets, Aztec Eagles, Short Shorts

Starting with a sound that evokes post-hardcore greats Jawbox, Margins — not to be confused with the Aussie post-rock band of the same name — rolls emo stylings into the mix. Post-emo? You tell us. The band's 2022 EP Ghosts in the Walls provides an intro to the mix of anthemic hooks and heart-on-sleeve lyrics that defines Margins' sound. $10-$15, 7:15 p.m., The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com. — MM

Morat

Colombian pop-rock band Morat has been touring the U.S. since 2019, helping define the sound of Latin music outside of reggaeton and Latin trap. Morat's rousing choruses and use of instruments including the banjo caught the ear of Mexican songstress Paulina Rubio, who recorded the song "Mi Nuevo Vicio" with the quartet in 2015. Morat's been winning over listeners ever since. The show's steep price reflects that only resale tickets remain available. $302 and up, 8:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Marco Aquino

Vinyl Williams

The brainchild of LA-based multimedia artist and musician Lionel Williams, Vinyl Williams has released six albums that are heavy on layered synths, analog noise and experimental sounds. $12-$15, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — MA

Sex Mex

San Antonio outfit Sex Mex started releasing music in 2021, and its mix of post-punk and garage rock has since become a staple along the St. Mary's Strip and in hole-in-the-wall venues in other parts of town. Frenetic guitar playing and distorted vocals evoke punk pioneers such as the Stooges and Stiff Little Fingers, only the band's approach also includes synths and is glazed in a modern pop bounciness. Free, 9 p.m., Hi-Tones, 621 E. Dewey Place, instagram.com/hitones_sa. — Dalia Gulca

Retro Cowgirl

San Antonio-based Retro Cowgirl has the makeup of a classic five-piece rock ensemble — lead singer, two guitarists, bassist and drummer — except with more razzle-dazzle. Since its 2021 formation, the band has become known for high-concept shows complete with themes and decked-out stages — case-in-point: October's Quentin Tarantino-themed show at the Starlighter. Syrupy, bluesy vocals sidle up against hard rock-tinged guitar riffs in Retro Cowgirl's music. $10-$15, 6 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, (210) 262-8653, brickatbluestar.com. — DG

Saturday, Feb. 4

D.R.U.G.S., Varials, Callous Daoboys, 156/Silence

This Michigan group's mouthful of a name — Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows — was clearly created so it could go by the easier, more entertaining acronym D.R.U.G.S. Almost a supergroup of post-hardcore musicians, D.R.U.G.S. boasts a high-profile member in ex-Chiodos vocalist Craig Owens, who fronts the band. $25-$27, 7 p.m., The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 772-1443, therockboxsa.com. — BE

