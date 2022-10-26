Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Wisin & Yandel, Gogol Bordello, Omar Apollo and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Omar Apollo Online mag Complex called Omar Apollo "one of pop's most exciting stars."

Touring musicians' eagerness to make up for COVID-forced downtime has handed San Antonio fans yet another glut of great shows.

This week, those who scooped up tickets — or have a little concert cash in their pockets — will be able to check out a slate of diverse performers ranging from jam band extraordinaire Gov't Mule to "gypsy punk cabaret" act Gogol Bordello to reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cedars

Add a dash of industrial atmospherics a la Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, sprinkle in the catchy grooves of Mutemath along with the do-it-yourself ethos of PJ Harvey, and, presto, you have the sound of the Cedars. The New Braunfels-based outfit's guitar-tinged electronica shifts between light and dark to form a sound greater than the sum of its parts. Cedars is touring in support of new release Cowards. $10-$75, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, Oct. 27

Gov't Mule, The Soul Rebels

Gov't Mule guitarist-vocalist Warren Haynes collaborated with members of the Grateful Dead and played a key role in reviving the Allman Brothers Band in the '80s, which makes him a shoo-in for rock legend status. Gov't Mule isn't just inspired by Haynes' classic collaborators but by other iconic rockers including Cream and Hendrix. Hunker down for an evening of soulful Southern rock, hard-hitting blues, psychedelic jams and fretboard magic. $49.50-$225, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

Afrojack, Cesqeaux, Chico Rose

Grammy-winning DJ, producer and multi-platinum electronic dance music icon Afrojack is known for appearing on monster hits including Pitbull's "Give Me Everything" and David Guetta's "Hey Mama." And the hits are sure to continue. Earlier this year, Afrojack released the first single from his new partnership with Universal Music Group, "Day N Night," with Black V Neck and featuring Muni Long. Adding to the excitement, the Dutch DJ's Alamo City appearance kicks off his Jack to the Future Tour. $50, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 941-3010, 1902satx.com. — Marco Aquino

Omar Apollo, Ravyn Lenae

It says something about how far the U.S. has come in 2022 that a Latino kid from Indiana can appear on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series with a full mariachi band and sing about same-sex love without most of the world batting an eye. On his debut album Ivory, Omar Apollo channels both Los Panchos and Smokey Robinson, seamlessly moving between rapping and singing in both English and Spanish. Little surprise that online mag Complex called him "one of pop's most exciting stars" and that he received a pair of 2021 Latin Grammy nominations for his collaboration with Spanish artist C. Tangana. Born and raised in South Chicago, opener Ravyn Lenae fuses together electronica, soul and hip-hop to put her own spin on alternative R&B. She released her long-awaited debut album Hypnos this year to rave reviews. $40.50 and up, 7:45 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MA

Saturday, Oct. 29

Gogol Bordello

Ukraine-born frontman Eugene Hütz formed his "gypsy punk cabaret" collective Gogol Bordello in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1999, and the group remains a veritable United Nations of music. Its members hail from places as far flung as Ecuador, Russia and the U.S. While Hütz has cited influences including Jimi Hendrix and Parliament-Funkadelic, the key elements in Gogol Bordello's sound are those of Romani music mixed with elements of punk and dub. The group's latest effort, Solidaritine, shows its support for Ukraine on the front cover, depicting the country's flag as a pirate ship's sail. Additionally, Hütz collaborated with Les Claypool of Primus and others on the song "Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls" in praise of the Ukrainian president's testicular fortitude for standing up to Russian aggression. $32.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Wisin & Yandel

While Wisin of reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel injured an ankle falling from the stage during a 2019 tour stop in the San Antonio, that clearly wasn't enough to keep the hitmakers away. Wisin & Yandel recently released their 10th studio album, La Última Misión, so come expecting to hear new material along with unforgettable tracks such as 2005's "Rakata" and the latest single "Besos Moja2." $89.95 and up, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — MA

Sunday, Oct. 30

Death Valley Girls, Ganser, Sunjammer, Elnuh

Death Valley Girls — an ensemble that actually includes one guy — takes sonic inspiration from the dry desert heat surrounding its native Los Angeles. Expect a sunbaked take on the groovy, psychedelic rock of the '60s and early '70s. If Charles Manson's minions played music instead of, you know, killing people, they might have sounded a bit like Death Valley Girls. Chicago-based post-punk band Ganser and two psychedelically inclined local openers round out the bill. $13, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Brianna Espinoza

