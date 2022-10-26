Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Wisin & Yandel, Gogol Bordello, Omar Apollo and more

Gov't Mule, Afrojack and Death Valley girls round out a diverse week for live performances.

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Online mag Complex called Omar Apollo "one of pop's most exciting stars." - Courtesy Photo / Omar Apollo
Courtesy Photo / Omar Apollo
Online mag Complex called Omar Apollo "one of pop's most exciting stars."

Touring musicians' eagerness to make up for COVID-forced downtime has handed San Antonio fans yet another glut of great shows.

This week, those who scooped up tickets — or have a little concert cash in their pockets — will be able to check out a slate of diverse performers ranging from jam band extraordinaire Gov't Mule to "gypsy punk cabaret" act Gogol Bordello to reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Cedars

Add a dash of industrial atmospherics a la Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, sprinkle in the catchy grooves of Mutemath along with the do-it-yourself ethos of PJ Harvey, and, presto, you have the sound of the Cedars. The New Braunfels-based outfit's guitar-tinged electronica shifts between light and dark to form a sound greater than the sum of its parts. Cedars is touring in support of new release Cowards. $10-$75, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Danny Cervantes

Thursday, Oct. 27

Gov't Mule, The Soul Rebels

Gov't Mule guitarist-vocalist Warren Haynes collaborated with members of the Grateful Dead and played a key role in reviving the Allman Brothers Band in the '80s, which makes him a shoo-in for rock legend status. Gov't Mule isn't just inspired by Haynes' classic collaborators but by other iconic rockers including Cream and Hendrix. Hunker down for an evening of soulful Southern rock, hard-hitting blues, psychedelic jams and fretboard magic. $49.50-$225, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com. — Mike McMahan

Afrojack, Cesqeaux, Chico Rose

Grammy-winning DJ, producer and multi-platinum electronic dance music icon Afrojack is known for appearing on monster hits including Pitbull's "Give Me Everything" and David Guetta's "Hey Mama." And the hits are sure to continue. Earlier this year, Afrojack released the first single from his new partnership with Universal Music Group, "Day N Night," with Black V Neck and featuring Muni Long. Adding to the excitement, the Dutch DJ's Alamo City appearance kicks off his Jack to the Future Tour. $50, 9 p.m., 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 941-3010, 1902satx.com. — Marco Aquino

Omar Apollo, Ravyn Lenae

It says something about how far the U.S. has come in 2022 that a Latino kid from Indiana can appear on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series with a full mariachi band and sing about same-sex love without most of the world batting an eye. On his debut album Ivory, Omar Apollo channels both Los Panchos and Smokey Robinson, seamlessly moving between rapping and singing in both English and Spanish. Little surprise that online mag Complex called him "one of pop's most exciting stars" and that he received a pair of 2021 Latin Grammy nominations for his collaboration with Spanish artist C. Tangana. Born and raised in South Chicago, opener Ravyn Lenae fuses together electronica, soul and hip-hop to put her own spin on alternative R&B. She released her long-awaited debut album Hypnos this year to rave reviews. $40.50 and up, 7:45 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MA

Saturday, Oct. 29

Gogol Bordello

Ukraine-born frontman Eugene Hütz formed his "gypsy punk cabaret" collective Gogol Bordello in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1999, and the group remains a veritable United Nations of music. Its members hail from places as far flung as Ecuador, Russia and the U.S. While Hütz has cited influences including Jimi Hendrix and Parliament-Funkadelic, the key elements in Gogol Bordello's sound are those of Romani music mixed with elements of punk and dub. The group's latest effort, Solidaritine, shows its support for Ukraine on the front cover, depicting the country's flag as a pirate ship's sail. Additionally, Hütz collaborated with Les Claypool of Primus and others on the song "Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls" in praise of the Ukrainian president's testicular fortitude for standing up to Russian aggression. $32.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — DC

Wisin & Yandel

While Wisin of reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel injured an ankle falling from the stage during a 2019 tour stop in the San Antonio, that clearly wasn't enough to keep the hitmakers away. Wisin & Yandel recently released their 10th studio album, La Última Misión, so come expecting to hear new material along with unforgettable tracks such as 2005's "Rakata" and the latest single "Besos Moja2." $89.95 and up, 8 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com. — MA

Sunday, Oct. 30

Death Valley Girls, Ganser, Sunjammer, Elnuh

Death Valley Girls — an ensemble that actually includes one guy — takes sonic inspiration from the dry desert heat surrounding its native Los Angeles. Expect a sunbaked take on the groovy, psychedelic rock of the '60s and early '70s. If Charles Manson's minions played music instead of, you know, killing people, they might have sounded a bit like Death Valley Girls. Chicago-based post-punk band Ganser and two psychedelically inclined local openers round out the bill. $13, 8 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Trending

Former Girl in a Coma frontwoman Nina Diaz got a confidence boost in recording her second solo album

By Mike McMahan

Diaz's second album looks backward on some aspects of the Girl in a Coma sound.

Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan talks happy accidents ahead of the band's San Antonio concert

By Mike McMahan

In addition to its San Antonio performance, Puscifer will premiere two on-demand concert films on Friday, October 28.

Puscifer brought prog, electronics and Spam to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

By Mike McMahan

Puscifer performs at San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Saturday night.

Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 2022 Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair

By Sanford Nowlin

Los&nbsp;Lobos&nbsp;has shown a deep knowledge of blues, rock 'n' roll, folk and Mexican music while creating a rich catalog of songs that's stylistically diverse, frequently innovative and somehow also cohesive.

Also in Music

Os Mutantes brings its influential Brazilian psych to San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday, Oct. 29

By Bill Baird

Os Mutantes brings its influential Brazilian psych to San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday, Oct. 29

Former Girl in a Coma frontwoman Nina Diaz got a confidence boost in recording her second solo album

By Mike McMahan

Diaz's second album looks backward on some aspects of the Girl in a Coma sound.

Puscifer brought prog, electronics and Spam to San Antonio's Tech Port Center

By Mike McMahan

Puscifer performs at San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Saturday night.

Austin's SXSW festival unveils initial 2023 artist lineup, including Haru Nemuri, Armani White

By Nina Rangel

Japanese rapper Haru Nemuri will perform at SXSW 2023.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us