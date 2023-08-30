Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Yngwie Malmsteen, Poppy, Robert Earl Keen and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Yngwie Malmsteen Swedish six-string monster Yngwie Malmsteen has remained a fixture in guitar magazines for decades.

From android art-pop to fleet-fingered guitar workouts to the return of a Texas troubadour, San Antonio music fans have plenty to look forward to this week.

Let's jump right into the rundown.

Friday, Sept. 1

Poppy, PVRIS, Tommy Genesis

Emerging during the YouTube Era, Moriah Rose Pereria used the video platform to transform herself into Poppy. Eerily channeling an android via an art-pop performance, that musical persona has evolved from a dance artist during her first appearances some 10 years ago into a bubblegum-pop singer. Poppy continued to subvert boundaries in a variety mixed media project, and in 2020, the artist released I Disagree, which marked a shift into metal and industrial rock. Poppy's current tour supports the forthcoming release Zig — and who knows where that will take her. $49.50-$96, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Sept. 2

Yngwie Malmsteen, Glenn Hughes, Bullet to the Heart

Despite changing musical trends, Swedish six-string monster Yngwie Malmsteen has remained a fixture in guitar magazines for decades thanks to his lightning-fast sweep picking and neo-classical compositions. While many of his '80s shredder brethren have faded into obscurity, Malmsteen's technical prowess and dedication to his core sound appear to have carried him through. Indeed, the maestro's influence has even filtered into the metal underground, where Necrophagist, a band at the heart of the technical death metal genre, clearly build on his influence. $45-$95, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org. — Mike McMahan

Chillkiller, Wristslits, TOWU, Sleep Schedule

Corpus Christi bands Wristslits and Chillkiller make frenetic pop-punk that can be somber — as their names suggest — but more often leans toward danceable tunes with nostalgic-sounding vocals evoke 2000s emo. Alabama-based TOWU, on the other hand, produce eclectic art-punk with a range of influences and converging sounds. San Antonio's Sleep Schedule rounds out the bill with its take on Midwest emo, complete with the whiny vocal delivery that make the genre what it is. $10, 8 p.m., Pink Zeppelin Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Road, #107, pinkzeppelinrecords.com. — Dalia Gulca

Sunday, Sept. 3

Marcy Grace

For this gig, emerging San Antonio singer-songwriter Marcy Grace will show off her big voice to a hometown crowd. Over the past few years, Grace has lit up the Texas Regional Radio charts with three top 40 hits while racking up recognitions including a 2021 nomination for Best New Female Artist from the Texas Radio Music Awards. Her song "Margarita Man" was featured in the 2019 film of the same name featuring Danny Trejo and local mariachi Sebastian De La Cruz. $10-$50, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — DC

Monday, Sept. 4

Robert Earl Keen

Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen may have retired from touring, but the music continues to thrive in the hearts of fans, and that means he's still bound to pop up for shows in his home state. To that end, Keen is hosting his 2nd Annual Fan Appreciation Party. Keen will close the night with a performance by his longtime band. He told attendees to expect "a laid-back party with great food, cold beer and a bunch of fellow artists." Sounds like a perfect respite from the heat — if one already has a ticket. Sold out, 6 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com. — MM

