Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

Musical giants are heading to San Antonio this week.



Country hitmakers don't come much bigger than Zach Bryan, who's playing Tuesday and Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center. When it comes to hip-hop, similar praise could be bestowed on Ice Cube, who plays the same venue on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, towering figures in the Americana and roots-rock genres, will perform together Sunday at Sam's Burger Joint.



Go big or go home, music fans.



Tuesday July 30-Wednesday, July 31

Zach Bryan, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner

Country hitmaker Zach Bryan is visiting SA on his self-proclaimed last tour ever. The dates also support his just-released album The Great American Bar Scene, which features collaborations with Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer. Bryan’s star has been on the ascent since his 2022 breakout American Heartbreak. Alt-rocker Matt Maeson is a must-catch opener. $185-$525, 7 p.m., Frost Bank Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — DC

Friday, Aug. 2

Grupo Tan Tan, Squeezebox Bandits

Grupo Tan Tan carries on San Antonio’s conjunto tradition with the vigor and vitality of youth. The group describes itself as a “fara-fara band” — essentially a stripped down and more portable version of Norteño music played mostly acoustically — but its music is also a blend of country, blues and cumbia. The members’ main act, Piñata Protest, might have more buzz, but don’t sleep on Grupo Tan Tan. Fort Worth’s Squeezebox Bandits bring a stripped-down sound combining Tejano and country. $5, 9:30 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., thelonesomerose.com. — BB

Saturday, Aug. 3

Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40, Xzibit

The twist and turns of O’Shea Jackson’s life have been well documented under his stage name, Ice Cube. From Straight Outta Compton, to his portrayal of Doughboy in “Boyz n the Hood” and his solo career, Cube has been at the forefront of the rise of rap as a mainstream force in music, film and the general cultural zeitgeist. Expect this Ice Cube-headlined tour, billed as Legends of Hip Hop, to include a career-spanning setlist that includes his seminal work with NWA along with solo material. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40 and Xzibit round out the genre showcase. $53.50-$209, 7:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com. — DC

Sunday, Aug. 4

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Here’s a rare and wonderful opportunity to see two musical legends on the same stage. Jimmie Dale Gilmore, whose high, nasal voice conjures the Panhandle plains, has been wowing audiences for 50 years, as a member of the Flatlanders and as a solo artist. Meanwhile, Dave Alvin, who formed pivotal roots-rock band The Blasters, also played for LA punk legends X and the Flesh Eaters. Alvin and Gilmore come to town to promote their 2018 release Downey to Lubbock, an album of rippers and barnstormers. They’re late promoting the record, due to Alvin’s valiant — and successful — fight against cancer, but better late than never. $25-$100, 7 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — BB

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Vacations, Soft Blue Shimmer, Alex Lahey

Australia’s Vacations are bringing their indie-surf rock bliss back to San Antonio for a second time in less than a year — and that’s a good thing, folks. The group’s self-described “woozy guitar pop” feels like catching a rippin’ wave with nary a shark in sight. LA’s Soft Blue Shimmer lives up to its name with waves of, ahem, shimmering guitar and thoughtful melodic indie-rock. Fellow Aussie singer-songwriter Alex Lahey brings catchy, propulsive new wave-ish rock to the table. $41-$86, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 S. St Mary’s St, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — BB