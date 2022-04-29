Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

The $25 promotion will apply to the Saturday, May 21 performance by "boy band" New Kids on the Block at the AT&T Center and cumbia phenomenon Los Ángeles Azules' Friday, October 14 show at Freeman Coliseum, according to the company. The Concert Week price includes taxes and fees.
San Antonio's Concert Week tickets will be available online starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. The promotion runs through Tuesday, May 10 or while supplies last.
Citi cardmembers and members of e-commerce site Ratuken will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, May 3. Presale information is available from Citi online and via email from Ratuken.
