Live Nation offers $25 tickets for San Antonio New Kids on the Block and Los Angeles Azules shows

The annual $25 promotion includes taxes and fees.

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge New Kids on the Block bring back their Mixtape 2022 for a hefty dose of pop nostalgia. - AUSTIN HARGRAVE
Austin Hargrave
New Kids on the Block bring back their Mixtape 2022 for a hefty dose of pop nostalgia.
Concert promoter Live Nation has kicked off its annual Concert Week promotion, offering $25 tickets to two San Antonio shows, among hundreds of others across North America.

The $25 promotion will apply to the Saturday, May 21 performance by "boy band" New Kids on the Block at the AT&T Center and cumbia phenomenon Los Ángeles Azules' Friday, October 14 show at Freeman Coliseum, according to the company. The Concert Week price includes taxes and fees.

San Antonio's Concert Week tickets will be available online starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. The promotion runs through Tuesday, May 10 or while supplies last.

Citi cardmembers and members of e-commerce site Ratuken will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, May 3. Presale information is available from Citi online and via email from Ratuken.

