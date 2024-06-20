SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Make Music Day San Antonio will feature free performances this Friday

Combo Cosmico, Harvey McLaughlin, Zo-G and a dozen other acts will perform throughout the city.

By on Thu, Jun 20, 2024 at 4:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio musician Harvey McLaughlin is among the performers playing Make Music Day at Texas Public Radio Headquarters on June 21. - Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
San Antonio musician Harvey McLaughlin is among the performers playing Make Music Day at Texas Public Radio Headquarters on June 21.

San Antonians will be able to enjoy a spate of free concerts this Friday as a new event called Make Music Day presents 15 performers at venues throughout the city.

The scheduled performances will span the genres, from the "extraterrestrial cumbia" of Combo Cosmico and the piano-fueled rock of Harvey McLaughlin to the hip-hop of Zo-G and the honky tonk tunes of the 501s. The event will also feature a special performance by San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega, who will read a selection of his poetry accompanied by indie cumbia band Nopali.


Live performances will take place outside Texas Public Radio Headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St., as well as 10 other venues around the city. Though the event starts at 10 a.m., live music kicks off at noon and goes until 10 p.m.


San Antonians will also be encouraged to make music of their own via organized drum circles, singalongs and karaoke scheduled in the day’s programming.


The event is hosted by San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and Texas Public Radio. 

A full lineup of Make Music Day San Antonio event is available online

In event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio native George Strait breaks U.S. concert-attendance record

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Steve Aoki, DIIV, Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration

By San Antonio Current Staff

EDM mogul Steve Aoki will perform Thursday, June 20, at 1902 Nightclub.

Live and Local: After hiatus, San Antonio Music Showcase is returning June 22

By Sanford Nowlin

A performance takes place on the St. Mary's Strip during the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase. This year's event will also include venues in St. Paul Square.

Congressman Joaquin Castro eulogizes Tejano legend Johnny Canales in U.S. House

By Sanford Nowlin

Johnny Canales' TV show started in Corpus Christi in the 1980s before being syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Steve Aoki, DIIV, Freedom! A Juneteenth Celebration

By San Antonio Current Staff

EDM mogul Steve Aoki will perform Thursday, June 20, at 1902 Nightclub.

San Antonio native George Strait breaks U.S. concert-attendance record

By Stephanie Koithan

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

Congressman Joaquin Castro eulogizes Tejano legend Johnny Canales in U.S. House

By Sanford Nowlin

Johnny Canales' TV show started in Corpus Christi in the 1980s before being syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets.

Tejano star and TV host Johnny Canales has died at age 77

By Sanford Nowlin

Johnny Canales' TV show started in Corpus Christi in the 1980s before being syndicated in San Antonio and other South Texas markets.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us