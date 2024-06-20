Make Music Day San Antonio will feature free performances this Friday

San Antonio musician Harvey McLaughlin is among the performers playing Make Music Day at Texas Public Radio Headquarters on June 21.

San Antonians will be able to enjoy a spate of free concerts this Friday as a new event called Make Music Day presents 15 performers at venues throughout the city.





The scheduled performances will span the genres, from the "extraterrestrial cumbia" of Combo Cosmico and the piano-fueled rock of Harvey McLaughlin to the hip-hop of Zo-G and the honky tonk tunes of the 501s. The event will also feature a special performance by San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega, who will read a selection of his poetry accompanied by indie cumbia band Nopali.

Live performances will take place outside Texas Public Radio Headquarters, 321 W. Commerce St., as well as 10 other venues around the city. Though the event starts at 10 a.m., live music kicks off at noon and goes until 10 p.m.

San Antonians will also be encouraged to make music of their own via organized drum circles, singalongs and karaoke scheduled in the day’s programming.

The event is hosted by San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and Texas Public Radio.

A full lineup of Make Music Day San Antonio event is available online

In event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors.



