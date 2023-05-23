VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Metalcore band Underoath will smash into San Antonio this August

The Boeing Center at Tech Port show will be the 30th stop on Underoath's 35-city international tour.

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 10:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The show will also feature metalcore bands The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The show will also feature metalcore bands The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers.
The stage of Tech Port Center will tremble on Friday, Aug. 11 when early-2000s metalcore band Underoath stops in San Antonio as a part of its summer tour.

The show will be Underoath's first in San Antonio without longtime guitarist James Smith, who left the band this year.

The Los Angeles-based metalcore band The Ghost Inside, known for its hit song "Engine 45," will perform as co-headliners on the tour. The two acts will be supported by the metal bands We Came As Romans and Better Lovers.

Tickets are available now and range from $25-$95. VIP packages are also available, which include access to pre-show experiences, photo ops and exclusive merch.

The San Antonio stop will serve as the 30th stop on Underoath's 35-city international tour, which begins May 26 in London and ends on Aug. 19 in Santa Ana, California.

For those eager to mosh with Underoath but unable to make the San Antonio date, the tour will stop in Houston Aug. 10 and Dallas Aug. 12.

Even before the departure of guitarist Smith, Underoath was known for regularly reinventing itself. The band made its name in the early aughts with records such as 2006's Define the Great Line which blended metal, hardcore, punk, emo and even Christian metal. However, the group disbanded in 2013, only to reunite in 2015 with a new lineup.

According to music blog Wall of Sound, Underoath's newest album, 2022's Voyeurist, was a departure from past albums that served as a "potent mixture of the familiar and the unfamiliar" which nonetheless embodied the band's vision of "'hi-def violence.'"

"This tour has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be more pumped,” Underoath said in a statement. “The fact that we’ve never toured with any of these bands before is wild. ... Insane summer ahead!”

$25-$95, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Latin pop star Maluma coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

By Sanford Nowlin

Colombian performer Maluma is known for a string of infectious singles, many of which have landed at No. 1.

The Last Bandoleros' Emilio and Diego Navaira turn their attention to rock band Ready Revolution

By Mike McMahan

The Last Bandoleros play the Stagecoach Festival, one of the band’s final gigs before its hiatus.

Fresh on the heels of its first Grammy nomination, Spoon is playing Whitewater Amphitheater

By Danny Cervantes

The Grammy nod comes thirty years after the band's founding.

San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

By Sanford Nowlin

Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Also in Music

Fresh on the heels of its first Grammy nomination, Spoon is playing Whitewater Amphitheater

By Danny Cervantes

The Grammy nod comes thirty years after the band's founding.

The Last Bandoleros' Emilio and Diego Navaira turn their attention to rock band Ready Revolution

By Mike McMahan

The Last Bandoleros play the Stagecoach Festival, one of the band’s final gigs before its hiatus.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rodrigo y Gabriela and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' funk-tinged rock remains a showcase for the genius of guitarist John Frusciante.

Film of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts will screen in San Antonio next month

By Sanford Nowlin

Willie Nelson recently turned 90, and a lot of famous friends helped him celebrate.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us