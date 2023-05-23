Metalcore band Underoath will smash into San Antonio this August

click to enlarge
The show will also feature metalcore bands The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers.
The stage of Tech Port Center will tremble on Friday, Aug. 11 when early-2000s metalcore band Underoath stops in San Antonio as a part of its summer tour.
The show will be Underoath's first in San Antonio without longtime guitarist James Smith, who left the band this year.
The Los Angeles-based metalcore band The Ghost Inside, known for its hit song "Engine 45," will perform as co-headliners on the tour. The two acts will be supported by the metal bands We Came As Romans and Better Lovers.
Tickets are available now
and range from $25-$95. VIP packages are also available, which include access to pre-show experiences, photo ops and exclusive merch.
The San Antonio stop will serve as the 30th stop on Underoath's 35-city international tour, which begins May 26 in London and ends on Aug. 19 in Santa Ana, California.
For those eager to mosh with Underoath but unable to make the San Antonio date, the tour will stop in Houston Aug. 10 and Dallas Aug. 12.
Even before the departure of guitarist Smith, Underoath was known for regularly reinventing itself. The band made its name in the early aughts with records such as 2006's Define the Great Line
which blended metal, hardcore, punk, emo and even Christian metal. However, the group disbanded in 2013, only to reunite in 2015 with a new lineup.
According to music blog Wall of Sound
, Underoath's newest album, 2022's Voyeurist
, was a departure from past albums that served as a "potent mixture of the familiar and the unfamiliar" which nonetheless embodied the band's vision of "'hi-def violence.'"
"This tour has been a long time in the making and I couldn’t be more pumped,” Underoath said in a statement. “The fact that we’ve never toured with any of these bands before is wild. ... Insane summer ahead!”
$25-$95, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Boeing Center at Tech Port, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com
.
