Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'

Influential Mexican rockers Maná have added a second SA stop to their current tour.
Apparently, San Antonio just can't get enough Maná.
The Grammy-winning Mexican rock act has added a second AT&T Center show on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 to meet "overwhelming demand," according an announcement released Monday. Tickets for the show go on sale
Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Last week, the band released tickets for the first Alamo City stop on its México Lindo Y Querido tour, scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the AT&T Center.
Maná made its major label debut in the early '90s, winning over fans with a sound that incorporated arena rock slickness and infectious Caribbean rhythms. It eventually became one of the best-selling acts in Latin music history.
$35.50 and up, 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
