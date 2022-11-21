Mexican rock superstars Maná add another San Antonio date based on 'overwhelming demand'

Tickets for the arena-filling band's Sept. 2 show at the AT&T Center go on sale this Wednesday.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 11:13 am

Influential Mexican rockers Maná have added a second SA stop to their current tour.
Facebook / Maná
Influential Mexican rockers Maná have added a second SA stop to their current tour.
Apparently, San Antonio just can't get enough Maná.

The Grammy-winning Mexican rock act has added a second AT&T Center show  on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 to meet "overwhelming demand," according an announcement released Monday. Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Last week, the band released tickets for the first Alamo City stop on its México Lindo Y Querido tour, scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the AT&T Center.

Maná made its major label debut in the early '90s, winning over fans with a sound that incorporated arena rock slickness and infectious Caribbean rhythms. It eventually became one of the best-selling acts in Latin music history.

$35.50 and up, 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

