Needle Noise Record Store opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio's Deco District

The shop, previously located at Traders Village, will hold its grand opening this Saturday.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge Needle Noise Record Store is located at 1627 Fredericksburg Road. - Courtesy Photo / Needle Noise Record Store
Courtesy Photo / Needle Noise Record Store
Needle Noise Record Store is located at 1627 Fredericksburg Road.
Listen up, record collectors — there’s a new vinyl shop on the scene in San Antonio.

Needle Noise Record Store will make its debut in the heart of the Deco District this weekend.

After selling records on the weekends at Traders Village for the past two-and-half years, Raul and Patricia Perez have decided to open a brick-and-mortar shop at 1627 Fredericksburg Road. The shop is across the street from Dandyland Tattoo and just a stone’s throw from the Starlighter music venue, The Woodshed Rehearsal Studios and the Deco Ballroom.

Raul Perez, who also owns and operates Next Day Custom Tees on South Presa Street, said his experience in the local music scene and love of vinyl inspired him to pursue the venture.

“Being in local bands and growing up going to shows at the DMZ, Showcase and White Rabbit, collecting records was something that stayed with me well after those days and I now do with my kids,” he said in a press release announcing the opening. “Having the opportunity to now operate our own mom-and-pop record store is definitely a dream come true after playing with the idea on weekend the last couple of years. We’re hoping the store is a place the community and generations young and old can enjoy together as well.”

Needle Noise Record Store's grand opening takes place this Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and it will feature over a dozen local vendors, artists and door prizes along with food from both the Vicious Eats food truck and Gordita Goods.

