Nicki Minaj's Wednesday Frost Bank Center show will be her first in San Antonio

The Grammy-nominated artist will finally check the Alamo City off her list Wednesday with a show at the Frost Bank Center that's part of the extended portion of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Minaj extended the tour — the highest-grossing ever for a female rapper, according to Billboard Boxscore — at the end of May to include the Alamo City and a number of other new stops.
As part of Pink Friday 2's second leg, Minaj will also stop in Miami, Philadelphia, Kansas City and St. Louis, among other U.S. metros. After Wednesday's San Antonio show, she leaves for the West Coast to perform a string of California dates. The tour ends Oct. 11 in her hometown of Queens, New York.
Not only has Minaj broken records as a female rapper with Pink Friday 2, the tour is also in the 10 highest-grossing rap tours of all time for any gender, according to Billboard. As of May, the shows had already grossed more than $67 million and sold 439,000 tickets in the U.S. alone.
Minaj's tour also included an international leg, which was temporarily derailed due to a drug arrest in Amsterdam that forced her to reschedule a date in Manchester, UK.
$49 and up, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 440-5000, frostbankcenter.com.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed