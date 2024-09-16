TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Nicki Minaj's Wednesday Frost Bank Center show will be her first in San Antonio

Wednesday's show will also feature performances by Tyga, Bia and Skillibeng.

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Nicki Minaj is performing at the Frost Bank Center as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. - Wikimedia Commons / tamtam7683
Wikimedia Commons / tamtam7683
Nicki Minaj is performing at the Frost Bank Center as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Despite a successful two-decade career and multiple world tours, rapper Nicki Minaj has never performed in San Antonio.

The Grammy-nominated artist will finally check the Alamo City off her list Wednesday with a show at the Frost Bank Center that's part of the extended portion of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Minaj extended the tour — the highest-grossing ever for a female rapper, according to Billboard Boxscore — at the end of May to include the Alamo City and a number of other new stops.

As part of Pink Friday 2's second leg, Minaj will also stop in Miami, Philadelphia, Kansas City and St. Louis, among other U.S. metros. After Wednesday's San Antonio show, she leaves for the West Coast to perform a string of California dates. The tour ends Oct. 11 in her hometown of Queens, New York.

Not only has Minaj broken records as a female rapper with Pink Friday 2, the tour is also in the 10 highest-grossing rap tours of all time for any gender, according to Billboard. As of May, the shows had already grossed more than $67 million and sold 439,000 tickets in the U.S. alone.

Minaj's tour also included an international leg, which was temporarily derailed due to a drug arrest in Amsterdam that forced her to reschedule a date in Manchester, UK.

Minaj is touring to promote the release of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. The album is a sequel to her 2010 debut album Pink Friday, which skyrocketed her to fame with the track "Super Bass."

In the tour's elaborate stage show, the rapper's fans — also known as "Barbz" — are immersed in a pink fantasy world called "Gag City." The San Antonio show will also feature performances by Tyga, Bia and Skillibeng.

$49 and up, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 440-5000, frostbankcenter.com.

