Nicki Minaj's Wednesday Frost Bank Center show will be her first in San Antonio

Nicki Minaj is performing at the Frost Bank Center as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

In the tour's elaborate stage show, the rapper's fans — also known as "Barbz" — are immersed in a pink fantasy world called "Gag City." The San Antonio show will also feature performances by Tyga, Bia and Skillibeng.





Minaj is touring to promote the release of her fifth studio album,. The album is a sequel to her 2010 debut album, which skyrocketed her to fame with the track "Super Bass."