Norteño act Grupo Frontera to play at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in August

click to enlarge
Instagram / grupofrontera
Folks can prepare to see Grupo Frontera live by listening to the group's sophomore album, Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada, which came out Friday.
Norteño heavyweights and Bad Bunny collaborators Grupo Frontera are hopping into San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center on Saturday, Aug. 17, as part of their Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada Tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on LiveNation’s website
. However, folks can get pre-sale access by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s newsletter
.
Hailing from the South Texas town of Edinburg, Grupo Frontera garnered national attention last year when the band's song in collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny, “un x100to,” topped the Spanish-language charts.
Since then, the group, renowned for its unique blend of norteño and cumbia sounds, has appeared on Good Morning America
, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and Jimmy Kimmel Live
.
Fans can prepare to see Grupo Frontera live by listening to the group's sophomore album, Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada
, which came out Friday.
Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, livenation.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed