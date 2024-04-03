Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Not Just a Phaze: Phazez/Changez Reunion will celebrate 1980s club that brought goth to San Antonio

While only open from 1986 to 1989, the club left an indelible mark on the city's music scene.

By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Patrons belly up at Phazez during a busy night. - Courtesy Photo / David Milne
Courtesy Photo / David Milne
Patrons belly up at Phazez during a busy night.

Bars come, bars go. Few leave indelible marks on a city's music and cultural scene.

However, in just three short years, 1986-1989, Phazez put a deep and powerful enough stamp on San Antonio clubgoers that organizers are now holding their fourth reunion for the nightspot's former patrons.

Phazez, which operated from the San Pedro Avenue space now occupied by The Bang Bang Bar, is widely credited to opening San Antonio's ears to goth, industrial, post-punk, underground hip-hop and myriad other musical movements that percolated up in the late 1980s.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, the reunion will take place at the Bonham Exchange. The gathering also celebrates Changez, a Phazez-affiliated club that offered similar music and attitude.

During its run, Phazez provided a safe space for those seeking the next iterations of underground music and goth culture. It was also a place where LGBTQ+ and straight patrons could freely mingle without fear of harassment from the city's more conservative elements.

While the club was known for sharing a vibrant DJ culture with the Alamo City, it also booked touring acts including Firehose, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult and even a solo show by punk forefather Jonathan Richman. Entertainment also included an eclectic movie night and a homespun macabre performance-art series.

The April 6 reunion will include DJs David Milne and Raleigh, both Phazez stalwarts, spinning tracks that helped make the club a Texas-wide tastemaker back in the day.

The suggested cover will benefit the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and High Voltage Music Inc., which provides music instruction in underserved Alamo City communities. Only those who donate will be eligible for door-prize drawings during the night.

$15 suggested donation, and Bonham will charge additional $5 cover after 10 p.m., 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, April 6, Rainbow Ballroom at Bonham Exchange, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, tinyurl.com/phazez.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: STRFKR, Meshell Ndegeocello, Movements and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Genre-bridging Meshell Ndegeocello's work as a bassist, singer-songwriter and rapper has earned her 11 Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins.

Totality Tunes: Central Texas music festivals celebrate the coming eclipse

By Bill Baird

Ghostland Observatory is one of the acts slated to perform at the Eclipse Utopia music festival.

Long-running country-punk outfit Hickoids celebrating 40-year anniversary with San Antonio gig

By Bill Baird

Hickoids emerged as part of a tight-knit Austin scene that included the Offenders and Scratch Acid and other unconventional punk acts.

During San Antonio show, Drake gives away $35,000 to fans facing hard times

By Michael Karlis

On Thursday, Drake pledged to pay the college tuition of two young women who lost their mother in a 2022 car accident.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: STRFKR, Meshell Ndegeocello, Movements and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Genre-bridging Meshell Ndegeocello's work as a bassist, singer-songwriter and rapper has earned her 11 Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins.

Gonzales' inaugural Cattle Country Music Festival releases updated lineup, ticket discounts

By Nina Rangel

Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: NOAHFINNCE, Indigo de Souza, Bayonne and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

British singer-songwriter Noah Finn Adams emerged from Instagram and YouTube as NOAHFINNCE, performing alternative rock with a distinctly pop-punk inflection.

New federal spending package will keep San Antonio migrant center funded

By Sanford Nowlin

People at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center line up at a truck operated by Catholic Charities.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us