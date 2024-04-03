Not Just a Phaze: Phazez/Changez Reunion will celebrate 1980s club that brought goth to San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / David Milne Patrons belly up at Phazez during a busy night.

Bars come, bars go. Few leave indelible marks on a city's music and cultural scene.

However, in just three short years, 1986-1989, Phazez put a deep and powerful enough stamp on San Antonio clubgoers that organizers are now holding their fourth reunion for the nightspot's former patrons.

Phazez, which operated from the San Pedro Avenue space now occupied by The Bang Bang Bar, is widely credited to opening San Antonio's ears to goth, industrial, post-punk, underground hip-hop and myriad other musical movements that percolated up in the late 1980s.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, the reunion will take place at the Bonham Exchange. The gathering also celebrates Changez, a Phazez-affiliated club that offered similar music and attitude.

During its run, Phazez provided a safe space for those seeking the next iterations of underground music and goth culture. It was also a place where LGBTQ+ and straight patrons could freely mingle without fear of harassment from the city's more conservative elements.

While the club was known for sharing a vibrant DJ culture with the Alamo City, it also booked touring acts including Firehose, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult and even a solo show by punk forefather Jonathan Richman. Entertainment also included an eclectic movie night and a homespun macabre performance-art series.

The April 6 reunion will include DJs David Milne and Raleigh, both Phazez stalwarts, spinning tracks that helped make the club a Texas-wide tastemaker back in the day.

The suggested cover will benefit the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and High Voltage Music Inc., which provides music instruction in underserved Alamo City communities. Only those who donate will be eligible for door-prize drawings during the night.

$15 suggested donation, and Bonham will charge additional $5 cover after 10 p.m., 7 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday, April 6, Rainbow Ballroom at Bonham Exchange, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, tinyurl.com/phazez.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed