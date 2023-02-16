Old Settler’s Music Festival returns for four days of Americana music north of San Antonio in April

The 36th annual event will feature tunes from Yola, The Wood Brothers, Elephant Revival and more.

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 2:39 pm

The 36th annual Old Settler's Music Festival will return to Dale, Texas April 20-23.
Courtesy Photo / Old Settler’s Music Festival
Fans of Americana and roots music can plan for four days of family-friendly jamming now that the 36th Annual Old Settler’s Music Festival has released its 2023 lineup.

Planned for Old Settler’s Homestead — a 145-acre ranch in Dale, about an hour northeast of San Antonio — the Old Settler’s Music Festival will take place April 20-23, welcoming Americana Award-nominee Yola as headliner. Other acts include The Wood Brothers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Elephant Revival, Tommy Emmanuel and Shinyribs. The lineup encompasses a broad range of musical styles including blues, bluegrass, folk, gospel and traditional country.

“I’ve been following the buzz around both Yola and Molly Tuttle over the past few years and am delighted that these incredibly talented ladies will be making their debut at Old Settler’s this April,” Festival Executive Director Talia Bryce said in an emailed statement.

Old Settler's will host food and artisan vendors, a music workshop and a youth talent competition, all on a fully-electrified campground powered by renewable energy. Ticket packages are now available, and those interested in catching the entire festival can make arrangements to camp overnight.

$60-850.00, April 20-23, Old Settler’s Homestead, 1616 FM 3158 Dale, Texas, oldsettlersmusicfest.org.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

