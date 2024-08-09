Patti Austin, Branford Marsalis among acts in new season at San Antonio's Carver Center

The Carver, a 75-year-old East Side cultural institution, unveiled its 2024-2025 season at a gathering Thursday evening that included a performance by San Antonio singer-songwriter Carbonlily, who's also in the new lineup. The season, which runs from this fall through early next summer, will feature 11 dates highlighting 15 performers.
In addition to Austin, Marsalis and Fields — who will appear backed by horn-driven group Monophonics — the schedule will include award-winning artists such as London's The Kingdom Choir, Grammy-winning Gullah groove-masters Ranky Tanky with guest vocalist Lisa Fischer and award-winning multi-instrumental music innovator Chief Adjuah.
For those seeking unpredictable musical fusion, avant-garde flamenco group Arte y Pasión with direction by Tamara Adira will present Sonidos De Libertad – A History of Punk as Told Through Flamenco.
"We want to bring artists that are doing something a little different from everybody else, something you may not see other places in San Antonio," Carver Center Executive Director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said of the upcoming season. "We're also looking for artists that are really good with an audience, because our audience isn't passive. They want to be in the moment with artists."
Here's a full rundown of the performers scheduled for performances at the Carver's Jo Long Theatre this season:
- Patti Austin: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
- Lady Wray with Brainstory: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
- The Kingdom Choir: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22
- Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
- Lee Fields with Monophonics: 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Chief Adjuah; 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025
- Dallas Black Dance Theatre: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Tamara Adira - Arte y Pasión presents: Sonidos De Libertad – A History of Punk as Told through Flamenco: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Cécile McLorin Salvant: 8 pm. Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Branford Marsalis Quartet: 8 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2025
- Jackie Venson with Kam Franklin: 8 p.m. Friday, June 6, 2025
- Carbonlily: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
- Jaime Ramirez presents Mr. Winnebago & Friends: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
- Favorite Son & Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025
- Ruby Alexander: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025
