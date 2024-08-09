Patti Austin, Branford Marsalis among acts in new season at San Antonio's Carver Center

click to enlarge Shutterstock / RadulePerisic Grammy-winning singer Patti Austin is among the performers in the Carver's 2024-2025 season.

Patti Austin: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12



Lady Wray with Brainstory: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9



The Kingdom Choir: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22



Ranky Tanky with Lisa Fischer: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025



Lee Fields with Monophonics: 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2025



Chief Adjuah; 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025



Dallas Black Dance Theatre: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1, 2025



Tamara Adira - Arte y Pasión presents: Sonidos De Libertad – A History of Punk as Told through Flamenco: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025

Cécile McLorin Salvant: 8 pm. Saturday, April 12, 2025



Branford Marsalis Quartet: 8 p.m. Friday, April 25, 2025



Jackie Venson with Kam Franklin: 8 p.m. Friday, June 6, 2025



Carbonlily: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15



Jaime Ramirez presents Mr. Winnebago & Friends: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13



Favorite Son & Friends: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025



Ruby Alexander: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025

Grammy-winning jazz and R&B singer Patti Austin, jazz powerhouse the Branford Marsalis Quartet and retro-soul shouter Lee Fields are among the acts scheduled for the Carver Community Cultural Center's next season.The Carver, a 75-year-old East Side cultural institution, unveiled its 2024-2025 season at a gathering Thursday evening that included a performance by San Antonio singer-songwriter Carbonlily, who's also in the new lineup. The season, which runs from this fall through early next summer, will feature 11 dates highlighting 15 performers.In addition to Austin, Marsalis and Fields — who will appear backed by horn-driven group Monophonics — the schedule will include award-winning artists such as London's The Kingdom Choir, Grammy-winning Gullah groove-masters Ranky Tanky with guest vocalist Lisa Fischer and award-winning multi-instrumental music innovator Chief Adjuah.For those seeking unpredictable musical fusion, avant-garde flamenco group Arte y Pasión with direction by Tamara Adira will present"We want to bring artists that are doing something a little different from everybody else, something you may not see other places in San Antonio," Carver Center Executive Director Cassandra Parker-Nowicki said of the upcoming season. "We're also looking for artists that are really good with an audience, because our audience isn't passive. They want to be in the moment with artists."Here's a full rundown of the performers scheduled for performances at the Carver's Jo Long Theatre this season:The season also will include these intimate performances inside the Little Carver Theatre: