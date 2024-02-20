FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Peso Pluma coming back to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this summer

Tickets to see the corridos tumbados sensation go on sale this Friday.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 10:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Peso Pluma performs in San Antonio last July. - Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
Peso Pluma performs in San Antonio last July.
Grammy-winning corridos tumbados sensation Peso Pluma will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this summer as part of his latest tour.

The Guadalajara, Mexico-based rapper and singer will perform here Wednesday, July 17, according to details released by the venue. The show follows almost precisely a year behind Pluma's last Alamo City appearance, which took place at the same venue on July 16, 2023.

General tickets for this summer's show go on sale at noon Friday via Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster. Exclusive presale access is available to those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

Pluma's latest tour, which follows on a Grammy win for his chart-topping album Génesis, will include an all-new show, including a fully imagined stage set and a revamped setlist, according to the Frost Bank Center.

Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Vibes fest will take over San Antonio's St. Paul Square with 34-band showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Lonely Horse is one of the more than 30 San Antonio bands performing at Winter Vibes Live.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez bringing This Is Me…Now The Tour to San Antonio this summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the road after a five-year break.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Black Pumas, Lakecia Benjamin, Husbands and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Black Pumas released Chronicles of a Diamond in October, and the single "More Than A Love Song" became a No. 1 hit on alternative radio.

San Antonio-released MC5 tribute pulls in some of the biggest names in punk and hard rock

By Bill Baird

Kim Thayil (left), Alice Cooper (center) and Jello Biafra (right) are among the musicians featured on the album.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Morat, Portugal. The Man, Shinyribs and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Morat exploded onto the scene with the 2015 hit "Mi Nuevo Vicio."

Country music superstar Toby Keith has died at 62

By Michael Karlis

The Oklahoma native first rose to stardom in the '90s with hits including “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now” and “A Little Less Take and A Lot More Action.”
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us