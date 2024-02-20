Peso Pluma coming back to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this summer

click to enlarge
Oscar Moreno
Peso Pluma performs in San Antonio last July.
Grammy-winning corridos tumbados
sensation Peso Pluma will hit San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this summer as part of his latest tour.
The Guadalajara, Mexico-based rapper and singer will perform here Wednesday, July 17, according to details released by the venue. The show follows almost precisely a year behind Pluma's last Alamo City appearance, which took place at the same venue on July 16, 2023.
General tickets for this summer's show go on sale at noon Friday via Frost Bank Center
and Ticketmaster
. Exclusive presale access is available to those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter
and select the “Rock” genre.
Pluma's latest tour, which follows on a Grammy win for his chart-topping album Génesis
, will include an all-new show, including a fully imagined stage set and a revamped setlist, according to the Frost Bank Center.
Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed