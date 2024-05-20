SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Peso Pluma pushes back summer concert date in San Antonio

The Mexican breakout star is rescheduling his Frost Bank Center show along with several other stops on his current tour.

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 9:28 am

click to enlarge Peso Pluma performs a show last year at San Antonio's AT&T Center, now renamed the Frost Bank Center. - Oscar Moreno
Oscar Moreno
Peso Pluma performs a show last year at San Antonio's AT&T Center, now renamed the Frost Bank Center.
Trap corrido singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has pushed a much-anticipated summer tour date in the Alamo City.

Instead of playing the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, July 17, the Mexican breakout star and former San Antonio resident has switched the date to Saturday, July 17, according to a statement from the venue. The date is part of the artist's Exodo Tour.

Frost Bank Center will honor all tickets for the original date on July 27, according to arena officials. Those who bought tickets for the June 17 show also will receive additional info via email.

Neither the Frost Bank Center announcement nor Peso Pluma's website included details on why the date was pushed back. However, the performer is reportedly rescheduling performances in other cities including Milwaukee and San Francisco.

This isn't the first time Peso Pluma has pushed back a string of tour dates. Last fall, he shuffled several U.S. shows as authorities revealed they were investigating the credibility of threats made against him by a major drug cartel.

Peso Pluma came to fame for performing traditional Mexican corrido ballads updated with hip-hop and other Latin trap influences. His lyrics frequently weave gritty crime tales.

While born and now residing in Mexico, the artist attended middle school and part of high school in San Antonio.


Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

