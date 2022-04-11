Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Pitbull and Sean Paul are coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in September

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, but a presale is available the day before.

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 12:25 pm

Tickets for Pitbull's latest tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am. - EVA RINALDI
Eva Rinaldi
Tickets for Pitbull's latest tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
Grammy Award winner Pitbull is coming to San Antonio this fall as part of the  Latin superstar's Can't Stop Us Now tour.

"Mr. Worldwide" will hit the AT&T Center on Friday, Sept. 9 with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in tow. The tour also will make stops in Fort Worth, Houston, El Paso and Laredo.

Tickets for the Alamo City show will be available this Friday at 10 a.m. Impatient fans will be able to access a presale using the code "FIREBALL" on Thursday at 10 a.m. Ticket are available either through both AT&T Center and Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes just a year after Pitbull's sold-out I Feel Good Tour.

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

