Pitbull and Sean Paul are coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in September

Eva Rinaldi
Tickets for Pitbull's latest tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am.
Grammy Award winner Pitbull is coming to San Antonio this fall as part of the Latin superstar's Can't Stop Us Now tour.
"Mr. Worldwide" will hit the AT&T Center on Friday, Sept. 9 with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul in tow. The tour also will make stops in Fort Worth, Houston, El Paso and Laredo.
Tickets for the Alamo City show will be available this Friday at 10 a.m. Impatient fans will be able to access a presale using the code "FIREBALL" on Thursday at 10 a.m. Ticket are available either through both AT&T Center
and Ticketmaster
.
The announcement comes just a year after Pitbull's sold-out I Feel Good Tour.
