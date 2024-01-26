Pop heartthrob Justin Timberlake's latest tour stopping at Frost Bank Center

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Andre Luiz Moreira
Former NSYNC member Justin Timberlake is scheduled to release his latest album March 15.
After dropping "Selfish," his first new single in nearly a decade, 2000s-era pop heartthrob Justin Timberlake has unveiled a new world tour with a San Antonio stop.
Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour will pull into the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, May 27, according to the venue. Fans can expect the former NSYNC member to perform past hits along with songs from his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was
, which drops March 15 on RCA Records.
General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2 via Ticketmaster
. Presale tickets for Citi and Verizon customers will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 30. Those who sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter
and select the “Pop” genre also will qualify for presale access.
Ticket prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed