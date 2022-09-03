Psychobilly pioneer Tav Falco will play San Antonio's Lonesome Rose on Labor Day

Falco's Panther Burns became an underground draw in the early '80s, operating in a similar demented-yet-rootsy realm as contemporaries such as the Cramps and the Flat Duo Jets.

By on Sat, Sep 3, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Tav Falco strikes a pose on the banks of the Tiber River. - Instagram / Tav Falco
Instagram / Tav Falco
Tav Falco strikes a pose on the banks of the Tiber River.

Psychobilly trailblazer Tav Falco and his band the Panther Burns will ply their chaotic trade Monday, Sept. 5 at the Lonesome Rose as part of the roots rocker's Rogue Male tour.

Falco started his musical career in 1979, playing alongside Box Tops and Big Star frontman Alex Chilton in the Panther Burns' inaugural lineup. The group became an underground draw in the early '80s, operating in a demented-yet-rootsy realm adjacent to contemporaries such as the Cramps and Flat Duo Jets.

Falco's current incarnation of the Panther Burns is touring in support of the new EP Club Car Zodiac on ORG Music. In recent years, he's been backed by a trio of Italian musicians.

Although Falco's earliest recordings centered around wild-to-the-point-of-unhinged rockabilly and blues punctuated by Elvis-style whoops, his critically acclaimed 2019 album Cabaret of Daggers added jazz and tango rhythms to the musical gumbo.

Expect the San Antonio performance to include a sampling from Falco's four decades of recordings, according to show organizers.

The Hickoids, Harvey McLaughlin and Mario Monterosso will provide support. Advance tickets, available online, include a download and unlimited streaming of the Saustex Records compilation Only the Strange Survive.

$11, 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5, Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.

What we saw as the Devil Wears Prada rocked San Antonio's Vibes Event Center

Everything we saw as A Giant Dog rocked San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Everything we saw as Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett rocked San Antonio's Alamodome

Everything we saw as My Chemical Romance's much-awaited reunion tour hit San Antonio

