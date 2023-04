R&B singer Erykah Badu launching latest tour with show at San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Nikola Spasenoski Erykah Badu is perhaps best known for her early 2000's hit songs including "On & Om" and "Didn't Cha Know."

Grammy award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is kicking off her Unfollow Me tour at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Sunday, June 11.Hip-hop performer Yasiin Bey will open the concert.Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. However, fans of the “Queen of Neo Soul” can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter Badu is known for her tortured vocals and delicate phrasing, which featured prominently in early 2000s hits including “On & On” and “Didn’t Cha Know." Her current tour will hit 22 cities before wrapping up in London on August 26.