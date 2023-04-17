R&B singer Erykah Badu launching latest tour with show at San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Nikola Spasenoski
Erykah Badu is perhaps best known for her early 2000's hit songs including "On & Om" and "Didn't Cha Know."
Grammy award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is kicking off her Unfollow Me tour at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Sunday, June 11.
Hip-hop performer Yasiin Bey will open the concert.
Tickets for the show go on sale
Thursday at 2:22 p.m. However, fans of the “Queen of Neo Soul” can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter
.
Badu is known for her tortured vocals and delicate phrasing, which featured prominently in early 2000s hits including “On & On” and “Didn’t Cha Know." Her current tour will hit 22 cities before wrapping up in London on August 26.
Ticket prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter