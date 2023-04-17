Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

R&B singer Erykah Badu launching latest tour with show at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 2:22 p.m.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge Erykah Badu is perhaps best known for her early 2000's hit songs including "On & Om" and "Didn't Cha Know." - Shutterstock / Nikola Spasenoski
Shutterstock / Nikola Spasenoski
Erykah Badu is perhaps best known for her early 2000's hit songs including "On & Om" and "Didn't Cha Know."
Grammy award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is kicking off her Unfollow Me tour at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Sunday, June 11.

Hip-hop performer Yasiin Bey will open the concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday at 2:22 p.m. However, fans of the “Queen of Neo Soul” can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets by signing up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter.

Badu is known for her tortured vocals and delicate phrasing, which featured prominently in early 2000s hits including “On & On” and “Didn’t Cha Know." Her current tour will hit 22 cities before wrapping up in London on August 26.

Ticket prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

