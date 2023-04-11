R&B Singer SZA is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in October

click to enlarge
SZA's current tour follows her chart-topping album SOS.
R&B singer-songwriter SZA will perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall as part of her recently expanded SOS Tour.
Tickets for SZA's Sunday, Oct. 15 show in San Antonio go on sale at noon this Friday via Ticketmaster
. However, fans can sign-up for the AT&T Center's All Access Newsletter
to find out how to get early access to ticket sales.
The tour follows SZA's 2022 album SOS
, which spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
Her string of road dates was expanded to include additional stops in Europe and North America after selling out arenas during its first 17 shows, according to AT&T Center officials. Rolling Stone praised
the tour, writing that, "SZA lives up to all the anticipation" during opening night in Columbus in late February.
Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.
