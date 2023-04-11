Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

R&B Singer SZA is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in October

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, although the AT&T Center also has the line on early sales options.

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 12:56 am

click to enlarge SZA's current tour follows her chart-topping album SOS. - Shutterstock / Hunter Crenian
Shutterstock / Hunter Crenian
SZA's current tour follows her chart-topping album SOS.
R&B singer-songwriter SZA will perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall as part of her recently expanded SOS Tour.

Tickets for SZA's Sunday, Oct. 15 show in San Antonio go on sale at noon this Friday via Ticketmaster. However, fans can sign-up for the AT&T Center's All Access Newsletter to find out how to get early access to ticket sales.

The tour follows SZA's 2022 album SOS, which spent 10 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Her string of road dates was expanded to include additional stops in Europe and North America after selling out arenas during its first 17 shows, according to AT&T Center officials. Rolling Stone praised the tour, writing that, "SZA lives up to all the anticipation" during opening night in Columbus in late February.

Ticket prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

