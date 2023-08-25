R&R Hall of Famer Marky Ramone appearing at San Antonio events this weekend

click to enlarge
Marky Ramone joined the Ramones in 1978 and stuck with them as a drummer for the next five years. He later rejoined for a nearly 10-year stint.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and longtime Ramones dummer Marky Ramone is returning to San Antonio this weekend for a Blitzkrieg Bop of events and appearances.
The punk pioneer's first stop will be Friday at the Corn Pound and Flagship Records, 6336 Montgomery Drive. He'll be present for a photo exhibit
of previously unseen pictures of the Ramones and The Runaways snapped by late San Antonio photographer Lindell Tate. That event starts at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Ramone will appear at Pica Pica Plaza, 910 SE Military Drive, for the Rock-n-Roll Horror Pop-up Market hosted by Dallas-based Social Revolt. The pop-up market will feature more than 30 artists, record shops and vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ramone will wrap up his Alamo City visit with a Sunday in-store appearance from noon to 4 p.m. at Monsters and Mayhem, a newly opened music and horror collectibles shop inside Wonderland of Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road.
Ramone will sell copies of his book Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life as a Ramone
along with posters at all three appearances. He'll also sign autographs and take photos with fans.
Ramone joined the Ramones in 1978 and stuck with the band for the next five years, during which he appeared in the movie Rock-N-Roll High School
and recorded the rock anthem "I Wanna Be Sedated." He later rejoined, serving a nearly 10-year stint that ended with the group's 1996 retirement.
The drummer also released solo albums. Performing as Marc Bell, he played in proto-metal act Dust and groundbreaking punk group Richard Hell and the Voidoids. He was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
