Rap innovator Future plays Frost Bank Center with Metro Boomin this weekend

Rapper and producer Future (left) and Metro Boomin (right) have enjoyed a prolific collaboration.

In addition to his collaboration with Future, Metro Boomin has worked with Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Drake, The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Migos. Though many producers operate in relative obscurity, Metro Boomin has stepped out from behind the mixing board to become a headliner in his own right, shifting the dynamic for his partnership with Future and helping it ascend to new heights.

Atlanta trap pioneer Future will bring his Autotuned mumble-style rhymes to the Frost Bank Center this Friday. He'll be joined by frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, an sought-after producer known for his influential, dark beats.Declared the best rapper alive by GQ in 2022, Future has carved out a significant niche in the rap game. His highest-charting single, the 2017 track "Mask Off," was produced by Metro Boomin and reached No. 5 on the Billboard's Hot 100.In addition to creating the beats for many of Future's tracks, Metro Boomin has seen his own career blossom as a rapper and performance artist. Last year, the pair achieved success with the collaborative song "Superhero" from Metro Boomin's second studio album,The pair's most recent collaboration was a one-two punch of albums, starting with the March 2024 albumThe album includes appearances by other rap heavy hitters, including Travis Scott on the track "Cinderella" and Kendrick Lamar on "Like That."A month after that album dropped, the pair followed it up with the April release of. Collaborations on that album include J. Cole on "Red Leather," Ty Dolla Sign on "Gracious" and A$AP Rocky on "Show of Hands."