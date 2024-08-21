Rap innovator Future plays Frost Bank Center with Metro Boomin this weekend

Declared the best rapper alive by GQ in 2022, Future has carved out a significant niche in the rap game. His highest-charting single, the 2017 track "Mask Off," was produced by Metro Boomin and reached No. 5 on the Billboard's Hot 100.
In addition to creating the beats for many of Future's tracks, Metro Boomin has seen his own career blossom as a rapper and performance artist. Last year, the pair achieved success with the collaborative song "Superhero" from Metro Boomin's second studio album, Heroes & Villains.
The pair's most recent collaboration was a one-two punch of albums, starting with the March 2024 album We Don't Trust You. The album includes appearances by other rap heavy hitters, including Travis Scott on the track "Cinderella" and Kendrick Lamar on "Like That."
A month after that album dropped, the pair followed it up with the April release of We Still Don't Trust You. Collaborations on that album include J. Cole on "Red Leather," Ty Dolla Sign on "Gracious" and A$AP Rocky on "Show of Hands."
Tickets start at $49, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 440-5000, frostbankcenter.com.
