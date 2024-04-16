Rapper Future, Metro Boomin' heading to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in August

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
The tour by Future, pictured here, and Metro Boomin follows the success of their albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, both released earlier this year.
Three-time Grammy award-winning rapper Future and artist-producer Metro Boomin are coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Aug. 23 as part of their We Trust You Tour, show producer Live Nation said Tuesday.
General tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday through Frost Bank Center
and Ticketmaster
. Cash App card holders can access exclusive ticket presales beginning at 10 a.m. this Wednesday.
Best known for his blockbuster hit "Jumpman," which he performed for then-President Barrack Obama at the White House, Future has collected dozens of multi-platinum certifications and is only one of a handful of rappers to achieve diamond status for an album.
Meanwhile, Metro Boomin has been pumping out and producing hits, including "Bad and Boujee," featuring Migos and Lil Uzi Vert, for the better part of a decade.
The tour follows a pair of collaboration albums by Future and Metro Boomin, We Don't Trust You
and We Still Don't Trust You
, both released this year.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed