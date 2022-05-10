Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks among headliners at 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Chicks The Chicks are among the headliners at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / ACL Music Festival This year's ACL festival will take place across nine stages at Zilker Park.

Yep, it's that time of year again. The Austin City Limits Music Festival, the state's highest-profile annual music event, has dropped its full lineup.The headliners for this year's two-weekend extravaganza will include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.Performers at the sprawling October festival also will include Phoenix, Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Conan Gray and Goose. Check the full listings, however. Some of those performers will only appear for one of the two weekends.This year's ACL Festival will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16 across nine stages at Austin's Zilker Park. Three-day tickets go on sale today at noon Tuesday at the festival's website A full lineup listing from the organizers is available below:

$295-$4,750, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16, Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Road, aclfestival.com.



