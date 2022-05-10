Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks among headliners at 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tickets go on sale today for the two-weekend extravaganza.

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge The Chicks are among the headliners at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE CHICKS
Courtesy Photo / The Chicks
The Chicks are among the headliners at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Yep, it's that time of year again. The Austin City Limits Music Festival, the state's highest-profile annual music event, has dropped its full lineup.

The headliners for this year's two-weekend extravaganza will include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

Performers at the sprawling October festival also will include Phoenix, Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake, Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Conan Gray and Goose. Check the full listings, however. Some of those performers will only appear for one of the two weekends.

This year's ACL Festival will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16 across nine stages at Austin's Zilker Park. Three-day tickets go on sale today at noon Tuesday at the festival's website.

A full lineup listing from the organizers is available below:

click to enlarge This year's ACL festival will take place across nine stages at Zilker Park. - COURTESY IMAGE / ACL MUSIC FESTIVAL
Courtesy Image / ACL Music Festival
This year's ACL festival will take place across nine stages at Zilker Park.

$295-$4,750, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, Oct. 14-16, Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Road, aclfestival.com.

