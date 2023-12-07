LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Reggaeton superstar Don Omar is coming to San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge Don Omar has won three Latin Grammys and 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards during his career. - Courtesy of Frost Bank Center
Courtesy of Frost Bank Center
Don Omar has won three Latin Grammys and 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards during his career.
Latin music superstar Don Omar is coming to San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center March 24 as part his Back to Reggaeton tour, according to venue officials.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Frost Bank Center’s website and Ticketmaster. Presale access is available by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and clicking on the “Latin” genre.

Don Omar — often called the “King of Reggaeton” due to his status as one of the genre's first breakout stars — will visit 25 cities in the U.S. and Canada as part of his upcoming tour, which also will include stops in Houston on March 23 and Dallas on April 7.

During his career that extends back to the 1990s, the Puerto Rican artist has won three Latin Grammys, 17 Billboard Latin Music Awards and eight Vina de Mar International Song Festival awards. Fans can expect to hear a mix of Don Omar’s biggest hits and songs from his latest album, Forever King, according to Frost Bank Center officials.

Ticket prices unavailable, Sunday, March 24, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5240, frostbankcenter.com.


