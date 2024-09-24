Rep. Castro nominates music by Selena, other Texas Latino artists for U.S. archive

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Lisa T Snow The late Tejano queen Selena's Amor Prohibido album is one of the releases U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro nominated for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro on Tuesday released his annual list of songs, albums and recordings by Latino voices he nominated for preservation in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.As with prior lists, the San Antonio Democrat included multiple releases by South Texas artists, including Tejano queen Selena, Tex-Mex rocker Freddy Fender and SA-based country singer Johnny Rodriguez. The congressman also submitted a 1946 recording of the first full-time Spanish-language radio station broadcast in the United States, which originated from San Antonio's KCOR, later KWEX.Congress established the National Recording Registry was established 24 years ago to preserve music and sounds with cultural, historic or aesthetic significance to the nation. Currently, fewer than 5% of the 650 recordings enshrined in the registry are attributed to Latinos or Hispanics, even though they comprise 20% of the U.S. population, according to Castro.In recent years, Castro has solicited public recommendations for Latino recordings to nominate to the registry, and he's integrated the public feedback into his lists.Since submitting his first list in 2022, the National Recording Registry has included four of his nominated artists — Juan Gabriel’s “Amor Eterno” (1990), Héctor Lavoe’s “El Cantante” (1978), Irene Cara’s “Flashdance…What A Feeling” (1983) and Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” (2004). “Gasolina” was the first reggaeton song to be preserved in the registry.“Latino music and its influence can be found across languages, geographical boundaries and genres," Castro wrote in his most recent nomination letter. "Further, Spanish-language broadcasts demonstrate the diversity of culture in the United States … . The list below was selected with feedback from the public and each played a significant creative and cultural impact worthy of selection."Here's the complete list of Castro's 2024 nominations:1. First Full Time Spanish-Language Radio Station Broadcast in the United States based in San Antonio (formerly KCOR-TV and later known as KWEX-TC) (1946) (Broadcast)2. "The Hamilton Mixtape" – Lin-Manuel Miranda (2009) (Song)3.– Selena (1992) (Album)4. "Before the Next Teardrop Falls" – Freddy Fender (1974) (Song)5.– Joan Baez (1975) (Album)6. "Suavemente" – Elvis Crespo (1999) (Song)7. "Caminos Chuecos" – Sunny and the Sunglows (1963) (Song)8. "Volver, Volver" – Vicente Fernández (1972) (Song)9. "Cien Años" – Pedro Infante (1953) (Song)10.– Bobby Pulido (1995) (Album)11. "Don Luis El Tejano" – Latin Breed (1991) (Song)12. "Las Nubes" – Little Joe y La Familia (1972) (Song)13. "Feliz Navidad" – José Feliciano (1970) (Song)14. "La Chona" – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (1995) (Song)15. "Cosas del Amor" – Vikki Carr (1998) (Song)16. "Maria Maria" – Santana ft. The Product G&B (1999) (Song)17. "Tu Pum Pum" – El General (1989) (Song)18. "Chilanga Banda" – Café Tacvba (1996) (Song)19. "Mambo No. 5" – Perez Prado (1952) (Song)20. "Hips Don’t Lie" – Shakira (2005) (Song)21. "Rinconcito En El Cielo" – Ramón Ayala (2001) (Song)22. "Genie in a Bottle" – Christina Aguilera (1999) (Song)23.– Celia Cruz (2003) (Album)24.– Johnny Rodriguez (1971) (Album)25. "Blue Bayou" – Linda Ronstadt (1977) (Song)26.– Luis Miguel (1991) (Album)27. "Simplemente Amigos" – Ana Gabriel (1988) (Song)28. "Conga" – Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine (1992) (Song)29.– Aventura (2009) (Album)30.– Cypress Hill (1991) (Album)