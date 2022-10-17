Rock band Journey popping into San Antonio as part of 50th anniversary tour

Wikimedia Commons / Matt Becker
Members of Journey take a bow during a concert appearance.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Journey is popping into San Antonio’s AT&T Center on April 4, 2023, as part of the band's 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour.
Best known for '80s mainstream rock radio staples including “Don’t Stop Believing” and "Separate Ways,” the band will be joined by Toto, another '80s band that straddled rock and the Top 40 charts.
“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto,” Journey founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release
. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories.”
The San Antonio stop is one of just 38 on the band's current tour.
Presale tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, using the code “FAITHFULLY.” General admission tickets start at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21, and are available on Ticketmaster
and the AT&T Center’s website
.
Prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday , April 24, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
