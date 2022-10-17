Rock band Journey popping into San Antonio as part of 50th anniversary tour

San Antonio's AT&T Center is just one of 38 stops on the tour.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 1:11 pm

Members of Journey take a bow during a concert appearance. - Wikimedia Commons / Matt Becker
Wikimedia Commons / Matt Becker
Members of Journey take a bow during a concert appearance.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Journey is popping into San Antonio’s AT&T Center on April 4, 2023, as part of the band's 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour.

Best known for '80s mainstream rock radio staples including “Don’t Stop Believing” and "Separate Ways,” the band will be joined by Toto, another '80s band that straddled rock and the Top 40 charts.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto,” Journey founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon said in a press release. “Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories.”

The San Antonio stop is one of just 38 on the band's current tour.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, using the code “FAITHFULLY.” General admission tickets start at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 21, and are available on Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center’s website.

Prices unavailable, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday , April 24, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Trending

Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week

By Brianna Espinoza

Lamb of God performs in 2019.

Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 2022 Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair

By Sanford Nowlin

Los&nbsp;Lobos&nbsp;has shown a deep knowledge of blues, rock 'n' roll, folk and Mexican music while creating a rich catalog of songs that's stylistically diverse, frequently innovative and somehow also cohesive.

Ahead of San Antonio show, guitar virtuoso Steve Vai discusses his long career of sonic exploration

By Mike McMahan

Vai is set to rock the Aztec on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through

By Mike McMahan

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through

Also in Music

Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week

By Brianna Espinoza

Lamb of God performs in 2019.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Christian Nodal, Conan Gray, Wednesday 13 and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Christian Nodal, Conan Gray, Wednesday 13 and more

San Antonio native awarded $25,000 via rapper Bad Bunny's Deja tu Huella campaign

By Nina Rangel

Brizzo Torres has been awarded $25,000 via Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Deja Tu Huella Fund.

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through

By Mike McMahan

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us