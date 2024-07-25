San Antonio-Austin supergroup En Orbito bringing psych-cumbia afrobeat to Levitation

click to enlarge Carolyn Subject En Orbito's nine members largely hail from Austin, but bandleader Miguel Pantoja (top left) resides in San Antonio.

Austin's Levitation Festival

venue, a major hub of the fest, is aptly named for iconic Austin psych band the 13th Floor Elevators, formed by Roky Erickson in the 1960s.



Appropriately, The 13th Floor serves as a nexus for Texas' current psych-rock resurgence. The rebirth is due, in no small part, to the organizers of the festival, the Black Angels, who will take the stage at Stubbs on Thursday, Oct. 31 — Halloween night.

Miguel "Ziggy" Pantoja had nothing but time on their hands after the dissolution of their prior band The Lowdown & Out. One of its members was a cancer survivor, and it was considered too risky to play live shows.





En Orbito takes the stage at 11:30 p.m.





$20, 10 p.m. Friday, November 1, 13th Floor, 711 Red River St., Austin, levitation.fm.



