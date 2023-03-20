San Antonio music venue the Paper Tiger hosting the Red Bull Batalla rap battle

The Red Bull Batalla is billed as the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle rap battle.

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 2:24 pm

click to enlarge Red Bull's Batalla will make its way to music venue The Paper Tiger - Courtesy Photo / Red Bull Batalla
Courtesy Photo / Red Bull Batalla
Red Bull's Batalla will make its way to music venue The Paper Tiger

The Red Bull is bringing its Spanish-language freestyle rap competition the Batalla to the Paper Tiger on Thursday, April 20.

The showdown's organizers bill it as the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition series. The lineup for the San Antonio event includes top Latin MCs including Cuban, Jordi, Oner, Reverse, Yartzi.

While the event will primarily focus on the rap competition, free haircuts and beard trims — of all things — will also be up for grabs along with curated Red Bull cocktails. San Antonio barbers providing the free ear-lowering services will include Sergio Barron, Adrian Barron, Faded Culture, Kurly Kutz and Koo Kutz Barber Shop.

Even though the event is free, attendees can reserve a spot online.

Free, 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, Paper Tiger, 2410 N St. Mary's St., eventbright.com.
Tags:

