San Antonio musician Nicky Diamonds kicks off Carver's Intimate Series this Friday

Diamonds is best know half of the bluesy duo Lonely Horse, but he also recently dropped a rich catalog of unreleased solo material from the past 10 years.

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio singer-songwriter Nicky Diamonds is the first performer in the Carver Community Cultural Center's Intimate Series. - Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
San Antonio singer-songwriter Nicky Diamonds is the first performer in the Carver Community Cultural Center's Intimate Series.
San Antonio artist Nicky Diamonds, acclaimed for his storytelling songcraft and heartfelt approach to Americana, will kick off the latest season of the Carver Community Cultural Center's Intimate Series on Friday, November 17.

Best known as lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the bluesy duo Lonely Horse, Diamonds recently dropped a full catalog of unreleased solo material spanning the past 10 years. His recent performances include last year's Pilgrimage Music Festival in Tennessee and the Lucktober Reunion on Willie Nelson’s Ranch. Alicia Keys also requested him to sing with her on the last date of her 2022 world tour.

“[Diamonds] draws ingeniously on old-school honky-tonk country, rock ‘n’ roll and pop of the ‘60s and ‘70s, delivered in his velvety high-register croon,” Stephen Trageser, music editor for Nashville Scene, recently wrote.

The Carver's Intimate Series features cabaret-style seating with tables of four. Diamonds’ performance will be one of four dates in the Intimate Series. The remainder include:
  • Soulful pop group Chavela on Friday, Dec. 15
  • Composer Nathan Felix on Saturday, March 2
  • Singer-songwriter 34K on Saturday, April 13.
$25, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, Carver Cultural Center Little Carver Theatre, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-2234, thecarver.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drake and J. Cole coming to San Antonio with It’s All a Blur Tour

By Michael Karlis

Ticket for Drake's San Antonio show go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday.

Innovative San Antonio rockers Buttercup releasing new album once deemed 'too intense'

By Bill Baird

Buttercup has long eschewed the standard bar-gig-once-a-month routine in favor of shows in unconventional venues.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pitbull, Cattle Decapitation, Garrett T. Capps and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

There's no shortage of technical death metal bands with stellar chops, but Cattle Decapitation stands apart from the herd.

Mac Sabbath brings its joke metal to San Antonio — and backs it up with musicianship

By Brianna Espinoza

Mac Sabbath manage to turn a goofy gimmick into an entertaining stage show.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Pitbull, Cattle Decapitation, Garrett T. Capps and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

There's no shortage of technical death metal bands with stellar chops, but Cattle Decapitation stands apart from the herd.

Drake and J. Cole coming to San Antonio with It’s All a Blur Tour

By Michael Karlis

Ticket for Drake's San Antonio show go on sale at 11 a.m. this Friday.

Mac Sabbath brings its joke metal to San Antonio — and backs it up with musicianship

By Brianna Espinoza

Mac Sabbath manage to turn a goofy gimmick into an entertaining stage show.

Eric Church to headline new country music festival near San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Singer Eric Church performs onstage at the Runaway Country Music Fest in Kissimmee, Florida.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us