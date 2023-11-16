San Antonio musician Nicky Diamonds kicks off Carver's Intimate Series this Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center San Antonio singer-songwriter Nicky Diamonds is the first performer in the Carver Community Cultural Center's Intimate Series.

Soulful pop group Chavela on Friday, Dec. 15



Composer Nathan Felix on Saturday, March 2



Singer-songwriter 34K on Saturday, April 13.



San Antonio artist Nicky Diamonds, acclaimed for his storytelling songcraft and heartfelt approach to Americana, will kick off the latest season of the Carver Community Cultural Center's Intimate Series on Friday, November 17.Best known as lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for the bluesy duo Lonely Horse, Diamonds recently dropped a full catalog of unreleased solo material spanning the past 10 years. His recent performances include last year's Pilgrimage Music Festival in Tennessee and the Lucktober Reunion on Willie Nelson’s Ranch. Alicia Keys also requested him to sing with her on the last date of her 2022 world tour.“[Diamonds] draws ingeniously on old-school honky-tonk country, rock ‘n’ roll and pop of the ‘60s and ‘70s, delivered in his velvety high-register croon,” Stephen Trageser, music editor for, recently wrote.The Carver's Intimate Series features cabaret-style seating with tables of four. Diamonds’ performance will be one of four dates in the Intimate Series. The remainder include: