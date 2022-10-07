San Antonio native awarded $25,000 via rapper Bad Bunny's Deja tu Huella campaign

Deco District venue The Starlighter will host a free Oct. 15 celebration in honor of singer and San Antonio native Brizzo Torres' win.

Brizzo Torres has been awarded $25,000 via Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Deja Tu Huella Fund. - Kevin Orellana
Brizzo Torres has been awarded $25,000 via Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Deja Tu Huella Fund.
Singer and San Antonio native Brizzo Torres has landed a $25,000 award from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) Fund.

The New York City-based artist and philanthropist was recognized for her work within the Hispanic community, specifically for her efforts with The Good Good Collective, which works to empower underserved Latinx + BIPOC children through free performing arts education in San Antonio, New York and Tulum, Mexico.

Bad Bunny established the Deja Tu Huella Campaign to help a new generation of creatives leave their mark on culture, whether through music, fashion or entertainment, according to campaign officials.

For the third consecutive year, Bad Bunny and cheesy chip company Cheetos have awarded $500,000 to movers and shakers in the Latino community, distributing the cash among 20 winners.

All-ages Deco District venue The Starlighter will host a Saturday, Oct. 15 celebration in honor of Torres’ win, featuring music from local DJs, a pop-up market, crafts and Bad Bunny face painting for kids.

Torres will perform live at the celebration, scheduled to run from 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Free, ¡ÓRALE SAN ANTO! presented by The Good Good Collective, The Starlighter, 1910 Fredericksburg, eventbrite.com.

