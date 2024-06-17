San Antonio native George Strait breaks U.S. concert-attendance record

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.
San Antonio native and country music legend George Strait smashed records Saturday with his concert at Kyle Field, which Texas A&M University officials confirmed
was the largest ticketed show in U.S. history.
According to A&M, 110,905 fans snapped tickets up to see the King of Country perform.
The record was previously held
by the Grateful Dead for a crowd of 107,019 at a September 1977 concert in New Jersey.
Strait, 72, has already established a reputation as a record breaker, racking up the most No. 1 songs
on all charts by an artist of any genre. He's also won more CMA and ACM awards than any other performer.
What's more, Strait broke the record
for the largest indoor concert in U.S. history with the 2014 final show of The Cowboy Rides Away tour, which drew 104,793 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
This history-making Texas A&M show is part of a larger effort by the university to establish Kyle Field as a setting for more than just Aggie football games, TV station KSAT reports
. The field also hosted a Brazil-Mexico soccer match on June 8.
Strait is currently touring with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Four more dates are left on his 2024 tour, which will bring him to Salt Lake City, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed