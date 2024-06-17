SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

San Antonio native George Strait breaks U.S. concert-attendance record

The country music legend drew 110,905 fans at Texas A&M's Kyle Field.

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas. - Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins
Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.
San Antonio native and country music legend George Strait smashed records Saturday with his concert at Kyle Field, which Texas A&M University officials confirmed was the largest ticketed show in U.S. history.

According to A&M, 110,905 fans snapped tickets up to see the King of Country perform.

The record was previously held by the Grateful Dead for a crowd of 107,019 at a September 1977 concert in New Jersey.

Strait, 72, has already established a reputation as a record breaker, racking up the most No. 1 songs on all charts by an artist of any genre. He's also won more CMA and ACM awards than any other performer.

What's more, Strait broke the record for the largest indoor concert in U.S. history with the 2014 final show of The Cowboy Rides Away tour, which drew 104,793 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This history-making Texas A&M show is part of a larger effort by the university to establish Kyle Field as a setting for more than just Aggie football games, TV station KSAT reports. The field also hosted a Brazil-Mexico soccer match on June 8.

Strait is currently touring with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Four more dates are left on his 2024 tour, which will bring him to Salt Lake City, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas.

