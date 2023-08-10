San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest touring with metal heavyweights Brujeria

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest performs a recent gig at Paper Tiger.

San Antonio Tex-Mex punk kings Piñata Protest are hitting the road as part of a package tour headlined by Spanish-language death metal band Brujeria. DC grindcore group No/Más will round out the bill.The tour is promoting Brujeria's new album, which drops Sept. 15 via Nuclear Blast. Formed in 1989 in Los Angeles, the long-running act maintains a schtick that its membership consists of south-of-the-border drug lords wanted by the FBI. (In reality, it's a badly kept secret that Brujeria's real lineup includes members of well-known bands such as Fear Factory, Napalm Death and Cradle of Filth.)The tour seems like another profile booster for the accordion-driven Piñata Protest — and one that's stylistically a good fit. But here's bad news for hometown fans: even though the trek includes five Texas stops, none are scheduled in San Antonio.In event anyone feels like road tripping, here are the other Lone Star State dates:Monday, Nov. 6 — Dallas at the Granada TheaterTuesday, Nov. 7 — Lubbock at Jake's Sports CafeThursday, Nov. 9 — Austin at Come And Take It LiveFriday, Nov. 10 — Houston at Houston Vert RampSaturday, Nov. 11 — Brownsville at Outdoors at The Kraken LoungeThe tour kicks off Thursday, Nov. 2, in Yuma, Arizona, and concludes Sunday, Dec. 10, in Pomona, California.