LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest touring with metal heavyweights Brujeria

Although the tour includes five Texas stops, none is scheduled in San Antonio.

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 10:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest performs a recent gig at Paper Tiger. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest performs a recent gig at Paper Tiger.
San Antonio Tex-Mex punk kings Piñata Protest are hitting the road as part of a package tour headlined by Spanish-language death metal band Brujeria. DC grindcore group No/Más will round out the bill.

The tour is promoting Brujeria's new album Esto Es Brujeria, which drops Sept. 15 via Nuclear Blast. Formed in 1989 in Los Angeles, the long-running act maintains a schtick that its membership consists of south-of-the-border drug lords wanted by the FBI. (In reality, it's a badly kept secret that Brujeria's real lineup includes members of well-known bands such as Fear Factory, Napalm Death and Cradle of Filth.)

The tour seems like another profile booster for the accordion-driven Piñata Protest — and one that's stylistically a good fit. But here's bad news for hometown fans: even though the trek includes five Texas stops, none are scheduled in San Antonio.

In event anyone feels like road tripping, here are the other Lone Star State dates:

Monday,  Nov. 6 — Dallas at the Granada Theater
Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Lubbock at Jake's Sports Cafe
Thursday, Nov. 9 — Austin at Come And Take It Live
Friday, Nov. 10 — Houston at Houston Vert Ramp
Saturday, Nov. 11 — Brownsville at Outdoors at The Kraken Lounge

The tour kicks off Thursday, Nov. 2, in Yuma, Arizona, and concludes Sunday, Dec. 10, in Pomona, California.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jenny and the Mexicats, The Queers, Kicksie and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Jenny and the Mexicats have grown into a borderless fusion of music drawing inspiration from flamenco, jazz, reggae and rockabilly.

San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's Girl in a Coma shares details of reunion, including Paper Tiger show

San Antonio band Girl in a Coma reuniting to play three 'farewell' shows

By Mike McMahan

Girl in a Coma's successful run included releases on Joan Jett's Blackheart Records and performances with Social Distortion and Cyndi Lauper.

Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

By Michael Karlis

Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jenny and the Mexicats, The Queers, Kicksie and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Jenny and the Mexicats have grown into a borderless fusion of music drawing inspiration from flamenco, jazz, reggae and rockabilly.

Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

By Michael Karlis

Mexican singer Luis Miguel adds stop in San Antonio as part of 2024 tour

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Shane Smith & The Saints, CHROMA, Chase Petra and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Red-dirt country outfit Shane Smith & The Saints has been around for more than a decade, but took an interesting studio turn with 2019's Hail Mary.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Braid, The Spill Canvas, Jesse & Joy and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Braid is touring in support of the 25th anniversary re-release of its album Frame & Canvas.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us