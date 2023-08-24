San Antonio rockers Donella Drive playing sendoff gig before road dates with Dead Poet Society

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Donella Drive
Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive.
Metallic San Antonio power trio Donella Drive is playing a matinee show this Sunday before it hits the road for a tour that includes dates with LA-based angst-rockers Dead Poet Society.
The bill for the Paper Tiger show also includes The Y Equals along with veteran local acts Dance Like Robots and Pop Pistol. Relatively new band The Y Equals includes former members of Protein Shake and SA boogie rockers The Heroine.
Donella Drive's tour follows a few months behind its release of the single "Evil Salsa."
A new single, "Fortress," is scheduled to drop Friday, Sept. 1.
$10, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed