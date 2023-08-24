LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio rockers Donella Drive playing sendoff gig before road dates with Dead Poet Society

The power trio is also expected to drop a new single on Sept. 1.

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 11:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive. - Courtesy Photo / Donella Drive
Courtesy Photo / Donella Drive
Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive.
Metallic San Antonio power trio Donella Drive is playing a matinee show this Sunday before it hits the road for a tour that includes dates with LA-based angst-rockers Dead Poet Society.

The bill for the Paper Tiger show also includes The Y Equals along with veteran local acts Dance Like Robots and Pop Pistol. Relatively new band The Y Equals includes former members of Protein Shake and SA boogie rockers The Heroine.

Donella Drive's tour follows a few months behind its release of the single "Evil Salsa." A new single, "Fortress," is scheduled to drop Friday, Sept. 1.

$10, 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Weathers, Matute, Mad Caddies and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Weathers' track "I'm Not OK" pulls off a wacky B-52s-style vibe.

Rock icon Alice Cooper is still touring, still recording, and that should come as no shock

By Sanford Nowlin

Alice Cooper still performs roughly 180 shows a year.

San Antonio's Dirty Dog Dick Eaters make outraged music for outrageous times

By Sanford Nowlin

D3E’s current line up consists of Eloy Pina-Kolach, W. Witosky and Jeff Turner, from top to bottom.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: DJ Pauly D, Sa-Roc, The Acacia Strain and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Sa-Roc's 2020 release The Sharecropper's Daughter recounts the life of her dad, a tobacco sharecropper.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Weathers, Matute, Mad Caddies and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Weathers' track "I'm Not OK" pulls off a wacky B-52s-style vibe.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: DJ Pauly D, Sa-Roc, The Acacia Strain and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Sa-Roc's 2020 release The Sharecropper's Daughter recounts the life of her dad, a tobacco sharecropper.

Country Music star Luke Combs to perform two shows at San Antonio's Alamodome

By Michael Karlis

Luke Combs performs at the AT&T Center in December 2019.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jenny and the Mexicats, The Queers, Kicksie and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Jenny and the Mexicats have grown into a borderless fusion of music drawing inspiration from flamenco, jazz, reggae and rockabilly.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us