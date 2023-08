San Antonio rockers Donella Drive playing sendoff gig before road dates with Dead Poet Society

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Donella Drive Brothers Andrew Salazar (left) and Aidan Escalante handle bass and guitar duties for Donella Drive.

Metallic San Antonio power trio Donella Drive is playing a matinee show this Sunday before it hits the road for a tour that includes dates with LA-based angst-rockers Dead Poet Society.The bill for the Paper Tiger show also includes The Y Equals along with veteran local acts Dance Like Robots and Pop Pistol. Relatively new band The Y Equals includes former members of Protein Shake and SA boogie rockers The Heroine.Donella Drive's tour follows a few months behind its release of the single "Evil Salsa." A new single, "Fortress," is scheduled to drop Friday, Sept. 1.