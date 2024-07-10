SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

San Antonio songstress Chrystabell releases new single with David Lynch

'The Answers to the Questions' is the second single from the duo's forthcoming album Cellophane Memories.

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 11:16 am

San Antonio native Chrystabell and her longtime collaborator, filmmaker David Lynch. - Showtime
Showtime
San Antonio native Chrystabell and her longtime collaborator, filmmaker David Lynch.
San Antonio native Chrystabell has released a new single with avant-garde auteur and longtime collaborator David Lynch.

"The Answers to the Questions" features haunting, overlapped vocals from Chrystabell over twangy, desolate guitar and sparse percussion. The new single feels like the slow burn of a cigarette or falling asleep at the wheel on a long stretch of desert highway.

The song is the second single off of the duo's forthcoming album Cellophane Memories, a soundscape of surrealism set for release by Sacred Bones Records on Aug. 2. More hopeful than the smolder of "The Answers to the Questions," the first single "Sublime Eternal Love" has an angelic, major-key dreaminess that somehow also feels desolate, like heaven's empty waiting room.

With its noir seduction, "Answers to the Questions" sounds like it belongs in Lynch's cult-classic TV series Twin Peaks. In fact, the filmmaker cast the "little-known singer from Texas" (per Chrystabell's website) as an FBI agent for the show's 2017 reboot. Even so, the duo began their musical collaboration long before, having reportedly been introduced by an agent in 1998.

In addition to his lyrical contributions, Lynch directed videos for the singles, conveying the emotions behind both "The Answers to the Questions" and "Sublime Eternal Love" with stark simplicity. The video for "Answers" features rudimentary animation with a '90s sketch patina. The clip is true to the aesthetic for which Lynch is known, but it's enough of a departure to chart new territory for the filmmaker.

Chrystabell, who went to Alamo Heights High School, now resides in Los Angeles. She's known for entrancing, ambient songs with weirdo pop sensibilities, calling to mind left-of-center chanteuses such as Laurie Anderson.  Chrystabell credits Lynch with having a major impact on her creative life, including introducing her to transcendental meditation.

Music Stories & Interviews

