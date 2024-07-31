WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio soul legend Sunny Ozuna holding meet and greet at Janie's Record Shop

Ozuna will appear Saturday at the historic Tejano record store, which also is celebrating its 39th year in business this week.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 3:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sunny, bottom center, will be posing with fans for photos and singing a selection of his songs. - Courtesy of Big Crown Records
Courtesy of Big Crown Records
Sunny, bottom center, will be posing with fans for photos and singing a selection of his songs.
Sunny Ozuna, one of the most iconic musicians to come out of San Antonio's West Side Sound, will hold a meet and greet at Janie's Record Shop this Saturday.

The "brown-eyed soul" singer will be on site from noon until 2 p.m. to interact with fans, sign autographs and promote the release of his new album with the Sunliners, La Estrella Que Brilla. Ozuna also will pose for photos and sing a selection of songs on the stage inside Janie's.

"It will be packed," said Robert Esparza, the co-owner of Janie's, and son of store founder Juanita "Janie" Esparza.

Saturday's meet and greet is a collaboration between Janie's and Del Bravo Record Shop, where Ozuna will appear afterward from 3-5 p.m. Esparza says the stores are working together to generate excitement around the release of Ozuna's new album, and increase CD sales for the Tejano legend.

Ozuna rose to prominence during his time in Sunny and the Sunglows. In 1963, the band reached No. 11 on the Billboard charts with the single "Talk to Me" and became the first all-Chicano group to appear on the Dick Clark's American Bandstand.

After changes in the band's original lineup, Ozuna switched its name to Sunny & the Sunliners.

Ozuna went on to have a long, successful career, eventually earning a Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album in 2001 as part of supergroup The Legends, which also consisted of Carlos Guzmán, Freddy Martínez Sr. and Augustín Ramírez.

Janie's Record Shop, self-described as "the ONLY Tejano and Conjunto superstore," will celebrate its 39th anniversary on Thursday, August 1.

Even though Juanita "Janie" Esparza died almost three years ago, her legacy lives on. Her son Robert and daughter Becky DeLeon continue to operate the business, which has been designated a historic landmark by the City of San Antonio.

Janie's Record Shop is located at 1012 Bandera Road, and Del Bravo Record is located at 554 Old Hwy 90 W.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As I Lay Dying playing San Antonio's VIBES Live this Sunday

By Stephanie Koithan

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis' legal troubles forced the band into hiatus in 2014.

Documentary featuring San Antonio band Pariah to debut this week at San Antonio Film Festival

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio metal act Pariah was a fixture of the Back Room. The group features in a new documentary on the venue.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

By Stephanie Koithan

Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jason Isbell, Ringo Deathstarr, Moon Tokki, Mugger

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin's Ringo Deathstarr has emerged as a powerful band in the shoegaze revival.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Information Society, Softcult, Tropicana Joe

By San Antonio Current Staff

Information Society's '80s work sounded like the future, and the band is still forging ahead with its electronic sounds.

Alternative hip-hop act The Pharcyde will play Stable Hall Thursday, Aug. 15

By Stephanie Koithan

The Pharcyde performs a show in Vienna, Austria.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us