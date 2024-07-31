San Antonio soul legend Sunny Ozuna holding meet and greet at Janie's Record Shop

The "brown-eyed soul" singer will be on site from noon until 2 p.m. to interact with fans, sign autographs and promote the release of his new album with the Sunliners, La Estrella Que Brilla. Ozuna also will pose for photos and sing a selection of songs on the stage inside Janie's.
"It will be packed," said Robert Esparza, the co-owner of Janie's, and son of store founder Juanita "Janie" Esparza.
Saturday's meet and greet is a collaboration between Janie's and Del Bravo Record Shop, where Ozuna will appear afterward from 3-5 p.m. Esparza says the stores are working together to generate excitement around the release of Ozuna's new album, and increase CD sales for the Tejano legend.
Ozuna rose to prominence during his time in Sunny and the Sunglows. In 1963, the band reached No. 11 on the Billboard charts with the single "Talk to Me" and became the first all-Chicano group to appear on the Dick Clark's American Bandstand.
After changes in the band's original lineup, Ozuna switched its name to Sunny & the Sunliners.
Ozuna went on to have a long, successful career, eventually earning a Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album in 2001 as part of supergroup The Legends, which also consisted of Carlos Guzmán, Freddy Martínez Sr. and Augustín Ramírez.
Janie's Record Shop, self-described as "the ONLY Tejano and Conjunto superstore," will celebrate its 39th anniversary on Thursday, August 1.
Even though Juanita "Janie" Esparza died almost three years ago, her legacy lives on. Her son Robert and daughter Becky DeLeon continue to operate the business, which has been designated a historic landmark by the City of San Antonio.
Janie's Record Shop is located at 1012 Bandera Road, and Del Bravo Record is located at 554 Old Hwy 90 W.
