VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio tickets for both Alice Cooper and Cannibal Corpse-Mayhem tours go on sale Friday

Cooper earned his status as the OG shock rocker, while Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem upped the level of offensiveness with their trailblazing death and black metal.

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 4:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alice Cooper will hit the Tobin Center on Aug. 22. - Jenny Risher
Jenny Risher
Alice Cooper will hit the Tobin Center on Aug. 22.
Call it a double shot of shock rock.

Tickets for two San Antonio shows by the highest-profile practitioners of rock music specially calculated to get under the skin of the Straight World go on sale this Friday.

First up, OG shock rocker Alice Cooper will hit the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, Aug. 22. Over a career that's spanned five decades, the Detroit hard rocker pioneered the use of makeup and theatrical stunts later copped by performers ranging from Marilyn Manson to Motionless in White. Tickets, including a variety of VIP packages, go on sale Friday at the Tobin website.

If that’s not intense enough, a package tour coming to the Aztec Theatre Tuesday, October 17 will bring death metal trailblazers Cannibal Corpse and black metal ghouls Mayhem along with openers Gorguts and Blood Incantation together on one stage. Tickets for that terrifying bill become available Friday via Live Nation.

Cooper earned his status on classic rock radio decades ago via staples like “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy." However, his onstage antics, which range from singing while wrapped in a live boa constrictor to being "beheaded" via guillotine helped cement his rep as a live spectacle — one he still delivers on.

While classic death metal gods Cannibal Corpse don’t rely on gory visuals, disturbing song titles like “I Cum Blood” and relentlessly brutal riffing helped make them one of the best-selling acts in a subgenre that gets virtually no radio airplay or mainstream media attention.

For its part, co-headliner Mayhem was one of the originators of Norwegian black metal. Early members were involved in the string of murders, suicides and church burnings that inspired the book and movie Lords of Chaos, though only bassist Necrobutcher remains from the original days.

Despite the sound of their names, Gorguts and Blood Incantation are less visceral. However, both are on the cutting edge of death metal, incorporating blurry chords, difficult compositional structures and dissonance to sculpt an almost psychedelic soundscape for adventurous listeners.

Alice Cooper
Price not yet available, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, Blood Incantation
Price not yet available, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Tanya Tucker, Dirty Heads, Thursday and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Country icon Tanya Tucker came into success during the early '70s as a teen singing sensation.

Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor has died following a lengthy lung illness

By Sanford Nowlin

Teresa Taylor (right) was half of the double-drum sound that helped define the early Butthole Surfers sound. The band is pictured here in a 1984 promo shot.

The Murali Coryell and Ernie Durawa Band bringing jazz-influenced sounds to Sam's Burger Joint on Wednesday

By Bill Baird

Left to right: Ernie Durawa, Doug Sahm and Atwood Allen appear together in this 1970s photo.

Long-running San Antonio punk band Pavel Demon and the Revenant drops new release

By Mike McMahan

The Revenant's brand of straight-ahead punk is well-worn, but stands apart from the pack due to Demon's storytelling style and deft use of hooks.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Tanya Tucker, Dirty Heads, Thursday and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Country icon Tanya Tucker came into success during the early '70s as a teen singing sensation.

Butthole Surfers drummer Teresa Taylor has died following a lengthy lung illness

By Sanford Nowlin

Teresa Taylor (right) was half of the double-drum sound that helped define the early Butthole Surfers sound. The band is pictured here in a 1984 promo shot.

San Antonio rapper Mike Dimes just dropped his major-label debut, and he's already planning ahead

By Brandon Rodriguez

Mike Dimes just released the new album Texas Boy.

Long-running San Antonio punk band Pavel Demon and the Revenant drops new release

By Mike McMahan

The Revenant's brand of straight-ahead punk is well-worn, but stands apart from the pack due to Demon's storytelling style and deft use of hooks.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us