San Antonio tickets for both Alice Cooper and Cannibal Corpse-Mayhem tours go on sale Friday

click to enlarge
Jenny Risher
Alice Cooper will hit the Tobin Center on Aug. 22.
Call it a double shot of shock rock.
Tickets for two San Antonio shows by the highest-profile practitioners of rock music specially calculated to get under the skin of the Straight World go on sale this Friday.
First up, OG shock rocker Alice Cooper will hit the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, Aug. 22. Over a career that's spanned five decades, the Detroit hard rocker pioneered the use of makeup and theatrical stunts later copped by performers ranging from Marilyn Manson to Motionless in White. Tickets, including a variety of VIP packages, go on sale Friday at the Tobin website
.
If that’s not intense enough, a package tour coming to the Aztec Theatre Tuesday, October 17 will bring death metal trailblazers Cannibal Corpse and black metal ghouls Mayhem along with openers Gorguts and Blood Incantation together on one stage. Tickets for that terrifying bill become available Friday via Live Nation
.
Cooper earned his status on classic rock radio decades ago via staples like “School’s Out,” “I’m Eighteen” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy." However, his onstage antics, which range from singing while wrapped in a live boa constrictor to being "beheaded" via guillotine helped cement his rep as a live spectacle — one he still delivers on.
While classic death metal gods Cannibal Corpse don’t rely on gory visuals, disturbing song titles like “I Cum Blood” and relentlessly brutal riffing helped make them one of the best-selling acts in a subgenre that gets virtually no radio airplay or mainstream media attention.
For its part, co-headliner Mayhem was one of the originators of Norwegian black metal. Early members were involved in the string of murders, suicides and church burnings that inspired the book and movie Lords of Chaos
, though only bassist Necrobutcher remains from the original days.
Despite the sound of their names, Gorguts and Blood Incantation are less visceral. However, both are on the cutting edge of death metal, incorporating blurry chords, difficult compositional structures and dissonance to sculpt an almost psychedelic soundscape for adventurous listeners.
Alice Cooper
Price not yet available, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Cannibal Corpse, Mayhem, Gorguts, Blood Incantation
Price not yet available, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed